Handbook of Herbs and Spices

Woodhead Publishing in Food Science, Technology and Nutrition



‘… a good reference book for food processors and packers of herbs and spices.’

Food Technology (of Volume 1)



‘… a standard reference for manufacturers who use herbs and spices in their products.’

Food Trade Review (of Volume 2)



The final volume of this three-volume sequence completes the coverage of the main herbs and spices used in food processing. The first part of the book reviews ways of improving the safety of herbs and spices. There are chapters on detecting and controlling mycotoxin contamination, controlling pesticide and other residues, the use of irradiation and other techniques to decontaminate herbs and spices, packaging and storage, QA and HACCP systems. Part two reviews the potential health benefits of herbs and spices with chapters discussing their role in preventing chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular disease and promoting gut health. The final part of the book comprises chapters on twenty individual herbs and spices, covering such topics as chemical composition, cultivation and quality issues, processing, functional benefits and uses in food. Herbs and spices reviewed range from asafoetida, capers and carambola to perilla, potato onion and spearmint.



The final volume will consolidate the reputation of this three-volume series, providing a standard reference for R&D and QA staff using herbs and spices in their food products.