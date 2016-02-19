Handbook of Hazardous Materials
1st Edition
Description
Handbook of Hazardous Materials is a one-volume compendium of hazardous materials that discusses the toxic effects of these materials on human health and the global environment. It provides comprehensive coverage of individual toxic elements, covers hazardous material groups, and includes more general articles such as evaluation and testing of carcinogens, transport of pollutants, and inhalation toxicology. The fully referenced articles are presented in alphabetical order. The book features a subject index as well as numerous cross-references.
Key Features
Individual articles are preceded by a topical outline and discuss the origin, prevalence, mechanisms of toxicity and damaging effects of each hazardous material.
Comprehensive coverage of individual toxic elements, including
Asbestos
Alar
Lead
Mercury
Coverage of hazardous material groups, such as
Pesticides
Food additives
Nitrogen compounds
More general articles, such as
Evaluation and testing of carcinogens
Transport of pollutants
Inhalation toxicology
Readership
Public libraries, university and college libraries, government and regularatory agencies. Industrial engineering companies, such as labs and corporate libraries, law libraries and medical libraries for public health officials.
Table of Contents
Ambient Acidic Aerosols. Aquatic Toxicology, Analysis of Combination Effects. Asbestos Contaminated Drinking Water. Bioconcentration of Persistent Chemicals. Biodegradation of Xenobiotic Chemicals. Biological Monitors of Pollution. Biotechnology, Occupational Health Issues. Botulinum Toxin. Bronchoalveolar Lavage: Detecting Markers of Lung Damage. Cadmium. Chloroform. Chromium. Cleaning and Laundry Products, Human Exposure Assessments. Cobalt Dusts. Cyanide. Cytotoxicity of Mycotoxins. Diesel Exhaust, Effects on the Respiratory System. Dioxin, Health Effects. Dust Particles, Occupational Considerations. Ecotoxicological Testing. Effect of Environmental Toxicants on the Cytoskeleton. Environmental Monitoring. Environmental Cancer Risks. Ethanol Fuel Toxicity. Fluoride, Toxicity of. Formaldehyde, Exposure Effects on Human Health. Fungicides. Genetically Engineered Microbes, Monitoring and Containing. Hazardous Substances, Regulation by Government Agencies. Hazardous Waste Reduction. Herbicides. Hydrogen Sulfide. Immune Response to Environmental Agents. Industrial Solvents. Inorganic Mineral Particulates in the Lung. Lead Poisoning. Metal&150;Metal Toxic Interactions. Monitoring Indicators of Plants and Human Health for Air Pollution. Mutagenicity Test with Cultured Mammalian Cells: Cytogenetic Assay. Natural Anticarcinogens, Carcinogens, and Mechanisms of Cancer. Nitric Oxide and Nitrogen Dioxide, Toxicology. Organic Solvents, Health Effects. Organic Micropollutants in Lake Sediments. Oxides of Nitrogen. Ozone Carcinogenesis. Ozone Exposure, Respiratory Health Effects. Peroxisomes. Pesticides and Food Safety. Pesticide Toxicology. Pharmacokinetics, Individual Differences. Plants as Detectors of Atmospheric Mutagens. Polychlorinated Biphenyls (PCBs), Impact on Humans and Environment. Protists as Indicators of Water Quality in Marine Environment. Rubbery Industry, Toxicity of Work Environment. Selenium. Silica and Lung Inflammation. Soil Decontamination. Sulfur Mustard as a Carcinogen. Toxic Agents and Thermoregulation. Triethylamine. Uranium, Reproductive Effects. Volatile Organic Chemicals. Xylenes. Zinc.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 772
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1993
- Published:
- 22nd October 1993
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323139557
About the Serial Editor
Morton Corn
Affiliations and Expertise
Division of Environmental Health Engineering, The Johns Hopkins University
Reviews
@qu:"The specialized chapters on ecotoxicology testing, formaldehyde, mineral particles in the lung, and anticarcinogens are particularly valuable. @source:--SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY It gives a good overview on the hazardous substances and their action on the environment and human health and thus will be appreciated by both scientists and engineers who need not to be specialized in the particular field. Regarding the broad and ample information contained in this book its price seemsto be justified.