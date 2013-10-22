Handbook of Glass Properties
1st Edition
Description
This volume is a compilation of data on the properties of glasses. The authors have critically examined and correlated the most reliable data on the properties of multicomponent commercial silicate glasses, vitreous silica, and binary and ternary laboratory glasses. Thermodynamic, thermal, mechanical, electrical, and transport properties are covered. Measurement methods and appropriate theories are also discussed.
Readership
Glass scientists and ceramists.
Table of Contents
Introduction. Commercial Glasses: Vitreous Silica. Commerical Glasses. Thermodynamic and Thermal Properties: Density. Surface Tension. Coefficient of Thermal Expansion. Heat Capacity. Thermal Conductivity. Mechanical Properties: Viscosity. Elastic Properties. Microhardness. Strength. Electrical and Transport Properties: Electrical Conductivity. Dielectric Properties. Ionic Diffusion. Other Properties: Refractive Index and Dispersion. Solubility, Permeability, and Diffusion of Gases in Glass. Chemical Durability. Estimation of Properties. Appendices. Systems Index. Subject Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 680
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1986
- Published:
- 22nd October 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080523767
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120781409
About the Author
Narottam Bansal
Affiliations and Expertise
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
Robert Doremus
Affiliations and Expertise
Materials Engineering Department, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute