Handbook of Glass Properties - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120781409, 9780080523767

Handbook of Glass Properties

1st Edition

Authors: Narottam Bansal Robert Doremus
eBook ISBN: 9780080523767
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120781409
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd October 2013
Page Count: 680
Description

This volume is a compilation of data on the properties of glasses. The authors have critically examined and correlated the most reliable data on the properties of multicomponent commercial silicate glasses, vitreous silica, and binary and ternary laboratory glasses. Thermodynamic, thermal, mechanical, electrical, and transport properties are covered. Measurement methods and appropriate theories are also discussed.

Readership

Glass scientists and ceramists.

Table of Contents

Introduction. Commercial Glasses: Vitreous Silica. Commerical Glasses. Thermodynamic and Thermal Properties: Density. Surface Tension. Coefficient of Thermal Expansion. Heat Capacity. Thermal Conductivity. Mechanical Properties: Viscosity. Elastic Properties. Microhardness. Strength. Electrical and Transport Properties: Electrical Conductivity. Dielectric Properties. Ionic Diffusion. Other Properties: Refractive Index and Dispersion. Solubility, Permeability, and Diffusion of Gases in Glass. Chemical Durability. Estimation of Properties. Appendices. Systems Index. Subject Index.

Details

No. of pages:
680
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1986
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080523767
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120781409

About the Author

Narottam Bansal

Affiliations and Expertise

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Robert Doremus

Affiliations and Expertise

Materials Engineering Department, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

