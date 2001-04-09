Handbook of Genetic Communicative Disorders
1st Edition
Description
Many professionals in the communicative sciences are relative newcomers to the understanding of genetics as it applies to communicative disorders. A speech-language clinician certainly can diagnose and treat stuttering, for example, but that clinician may not be fully aware of the role of a genetic counselor for the family of a stutterer. An audiologist may be able to assess a hearing impairment, but an understanding of the underlying genetics of that impairment would make that person a better audiologist. The medical geneticist, similarly, could have an inadequate appreciation of how our genes may affect language function. All of these professionals need a source that brings together essential ideas from related disciplines. This is a book about human communication, both normal and disordered, and how our communication abilities are affected by our genes. Many, probably most, communicative disorders are of genetic origin, even if not exclusively genetic. A knowledge of genetics, therefore, is essential to our understanding of communication, of communicative disorders, of how such disorders come about, and of how to deal with them. This is the only book to consider the genetics of communicative disorders from a broad perspective. It examines genetics, embryology, and epidemiology, along with study of the hearing, speech, and language disorders themselves. It also introduces review of issues relevant to genetic counseling and ethics. It is a unique and comprehensive work whose contributors are the leading experts in their respective disciplines.
Key Features
- Only book available to consider all communicative disorders
- Unparalleled scrutiny of the sciences basic to the genetics of communicative disorders
- Specific attention paid to clinical and ethical issues
Readership
Adiologists, speech-language pathologists, pediatricians, otolaryngologists, medical geneticists, and students of these disciplines.
Table of Contents
L. Rossetti, Foreword. Preface.
S.E. Gerber, Introduction.
G.E. Green and R.J.H. Smith, Delineation of Genetic Components of Communicative Disorders.
S.E. Stool, Prenatal and Post-natal Craniofacial Development.
D. Frenz, J. Represa, And T.R. Van De Water, Morphogenesis and Genetics of Inner Ear Development and Malformation.
R.J. Ruben, Genetic Deafness.
J. Williams and J. Stevenson, Genetic Language Disorders.
R.J. Shprintzen, Genetics in Craniofacial Disorders and Clefting: Then and Now.
S. Felsenfeld and D. Drayna, Stuttering and Genetics: Our Past and Our Future.
J.W. Gilger, Concepts in Behavioral Genetics and Their Application to Developmental and Learning Disorders.
S. Davis, Genetic Knowledge About Communicative Disorders: Ethical, Legal, and Social Implications.
S.E. Gerber, Treatment and Prevention. References. Author Index. Subject Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 270
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2001
- Published:
- 9th April 2001
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080533490
About the Editor
Sanford Gerber
Dr. Sanford E. Gerber a is visiting professor in the Department of Communication Disorders at Eastern Washington University. He is also an adjunct professor of speech and hearing sciences at Washington State University and an emeritus professor of speech and hearing sciences at the University of California, Santa Barbara. Dr. Gerber is the author or editor of 13 books and more than 150 journal articles, most of them dealing with communication in the very youngest people. He has lectured in numerous countries, among them The Netherlands, England, Mexico, Costa Rica, Argentina, and Ecuador.
Affiliations and Expertise
Eastern Washington University, Cheney, U.S.A.
Reviews
"This is an excellent book to help clinicians understand some of the concepts involved in genetic research. The melding of basic science and clinical information, and the inclusion of a wide variety of communication disorders, makes this book unique among those covering genetics. Four Stars!" —DOODY'S "This work will be useful in health libraries and the health collections of academic libraries. This information is readable and current and all essays include extensive lists of references along with the work's concluding bibliography." —AMERICAN REFERENCE BOOKS ANNUAL