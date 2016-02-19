Handbook of Game Theory with Economic Applications, Volume 2

@qu:... "The list of contributors is practically a Who's Who list of Game Theory and Applications: all chapters are written by foremost authorities on the particular topics.

...I can see two main uses for the Handbook: First, its a wonderful reference source for every researcher in pure or applied Game Theory. ...Second, by grouping several chapters together one obtains the backbone for several possible graduate courses on game-theoretic topics.

...Let me conclude by saying that the Handbook is an essential tool for all working game-theorists and for economists interested in applications of Game Theory. The editors and authors must be congratulated for this significant achievement." @source:Journal of Economics @qu:At the top of the list of "leading specialists" are the two editors, Aumann and Hart, who are not just leaders in several research areas, but who also possess outstanding overviews of the subject and the people working in it. Their prefaces contain excellent summaries of the current state of game theory, its definition, the main problems, and general approaches.

The selected 40 chapters ..... are written by truly leading specialists, and as a result each chapter gives a coherent overview of its topic, as well as up-to-date comprehensive descriptions of the known results.

From personal experience I can attest to accessibility and usefulness of this handbook.

Another excellent use of the handbook is for professors, with the required fundamental knowledge, to teach selected special topics to beginning students.

..."while it has become impossible for a single author to write a comprehensive updated text on game theory and applications, the need for such information has become more urgent. The first two volumes of this game theory handbook do an excellent job in meeting this need."

"Preparing these handbooks must have been a tremendous undertaking for the editors and contributing authors. For working game theorists, these books are indispensable." @source:Games and Economic Behavior