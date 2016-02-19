Handbook of Game Theory with Economic Applications, Volume 1

@qu:... "The organisation is along the lines of the rest of the North-Holland handbooks: twenty or so 20-30-page review articles by eminent scholars. ..."The articles are generally of high quality, as one might expect given the reputation of the authors." @source:The Economic Journal @qu:..."while it has become impossible for a single author to write a comprehensive updated text on game theory and applications, the need for such information has become more urgent. The first two volumes of this game theory handbook do an excellent job in meeting this need."

..."Preparing these handbooks must have been a tremendous undertaking for the editors and contributing authors. For working game theorists, these books are indispensable." @source:Games and Economic Behavior