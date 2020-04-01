Handbook of Functionalized Nanomaterials for Industrial Applications
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Classes of Functionalized Nanomaterials for Industrial Use
2. Industrial Scale Functionalization Strategies for Nanomaterials
3. Functionalized Nanomaterial for Catalysis
4. Functionalized Nanomaterial in Agriculture and the Agri-Food Industry
5. Electronics and the Electrical Industry
6. Functionalized Nanomaterial in the Biomedical and Pharmaceutical Industry
7. Functionalized Nanomaterial in the Energy Industry
8. Functionalized Nanomaterial in the Environmental Industry
9. Functionalized Nanomaterial in Surfaces and Coatings For Consumer Products
10. Functionalized Nanomaterials in the Textile Industry
11. Functionalized Nanomaterial in the Cosmetics Industry
12. Functionalized Nanomaterial in the Sports Industry
13. Functionalized Nanomaterial in the Aerospace and Vehicle Industry
14. Functionalized Nanomaterials in the Construction Industry
15. Functionalized Nanomaterials in the Wood Industry
Description
Functionalized nanomaterials have extremely useful properties, which can outperform their conventional counterparts because of their superior chemical, physical, and mechanical properties and their exceptional formability. Functionalized nanomaterials are being used to create development and innovation in a range of industrial sectors. However, the use of functionalized nanomaterials is still in its infancy in many industrial settings. Functionalized nanomaterials have the potential to hold to create cheaper, more effective consumer products, and industrial processes. However, they also could have adverse effects on the environment, human health, safety and their sustainable, if used incorrectly. This book discusses the opportunities and challenges of using functionalized nanomaterials in a variety of major industrial sectors.
Handbook of Functionalized Nanomaterials for Industrial Applications provides a concise summary of the major applications of functionalized nanomaterials in industry today. It covers the enhancements in industrial techniques and processes due to functionalized nanomaterials, showing how they substantially improve the performance of existing procedures, and can deliver exciting consumer products more cheaply. Emphasis is given to greener approaches, leading to more sustainable products and devices. The legal, economical and toxicity aspects of functionalized nanomaterials are discussed in detail.
Key Features
- Highlights established industrial applications of functionalized nanomaterials, and discusses their future potential for a range of industrial sectors
- Discusses how functionalized nanomaterials are being used to create new types of commercial products and devices
- Assesses the challenges of using functionalized nanomaterials in industry, setting out major safety and regulatory challenges
Readership
Materials Scientists and Engineers looking to learn more about how functionalized nanomaterials are used in industry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 800
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st April 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128167878
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Chaudhery Mustansar Hussain Editor
Chaudhery Mustansar Hussain is an adjunct professor, academic advisor, and lab director at the New Jersey Institute of Technology, United States. His research focuses on the development of environmental analytical techniques, synthesis of nanomaterials, functionalization, and their applications in air sampling devices. Dr. Hussain is the author of numerous papers in peer-reviewed journals as well as a prolific author and editor of several scientific monographs and handbooks published with Elsevier, Royal Society of Chemistry, Wiley, and Springer.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry and EVSC, New Jersey Institute of Technology, Newark, NJ, USA