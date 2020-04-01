Functionalized nanomaterials have extremely useful properties, which can outperform their conventional counterparts because of their superior chemical, physical, and mechanical properties and their exceptional formability. Functionalized nanomaterials are being used to create development and innovation in a range of industrial sectors. However, the use of functionalized nanomaterials is still in its infancy in many industrial settings. Functionalized nanomaterials have the potential to hold to create cheaper, more effective consumer products, and industrial processes. However, they also could have adverse effects on the environment, human health, safety and their sustainable, if used incorrectly. This book discusses the opportunities and challenges of using functionalized nanomaterials in a variety of major industrial sectors.

Handbook of Functionalized Nanomaterials for Industrial Applications provides a concise summary of the major applications of functionalized nanomaterials in industry today. It covers the enhancements in industrial techniques and processes due to functionalized nanomaterials, showing how they substantially improve the performance of existing procedures, and can deliver exciting consumer products more cheaply. Emphasis is given to greener approaches, leading to more sustainable products and devices. The legal, economical and toxicity aspects of functionalized nanomaterials are discussed in detail.