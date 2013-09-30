Handbook of Footwear Design and Manufacture
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part 1 Fundamentals of footwear anatomy: The anatomy of the human foot; Foot biomechanics and gait; Foot development in childhood and adolescence; Foot models and measurements; Foot problems and their implications for footwear design. Part 2 Footwear design: Shoe design development; Foot sketch templates and footwear design; Footwear drawing templates and shoe design. Part 3 Shoe lasts and other aspects of footwear manufacture: Design and manufacture of shoe lasts; Sizing and grading of shoe lasts; Shoe-last design templates; Shoe-last design for mass customised footwear; Footwear business and advertising; The environmental impact of footwear manufacture. Part 4 Applications: Footwear for cold weather conditions; Textiles for protective military footwear; Textiles and other materials for orthopaedic footwear insoles; Design issues in geriatric footwear.
Description
Understanding footwear design and manufacture is vital for improving the functionality, aesthetics and marketability of a product. The Handbook of footwear design and manufacture provides a comprehensive review of footwear production and design and explores how these processes are used across a variety of application areas.
Part one, an introductory section, reviews the fundamentals of footwear anatomy; chapters discuss the anatomy of the human foot, biomechanics and gait, foot models and measurements, the development of the foot in childhood and adolescence, and foot problems and their implications for footwear design. Part two examines footwear design including the development of shoe design, foot sketch templates, and footwear drawing templates. Aspects of footwear manufacture are highlighted in part three including the design, manufacture, and sizing and grading of shoe lasts. Further chapters focus on the footwear business, advertising, and the environmental impact of footwear manufacture. Part four explores the design and manufacture of footwear for specific applications and includes chapters on footwear for cold weather, textiles and other materials used in the production of protective military and orthopaedic footwear, and design issues in geriatric footwear.
The Handbook of footwear design and manufacture is a wide-ranging and technical resource for footwear designers, materials scientists and researchers involved in the production of footwear, and professionals in the footwear industry looking to expand their knowledge of design and manufacture processes.
Key Features
- Discusses foot anatomy in detail and considers its implications for footwear design
- Looks at design issues from foot and footwear drawing templates to shoe last design and footwear manufacture
- Specific chapters focus on the footwear business, advertising and the environmental impact of footwear manufacture
Readership
Designers, scientists, manufacturers and engineers involved in textiles, footwear and their associated materials
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2013
- Published:
- 30th September 2013
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857098795
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780857095398
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
A Luximon Editor
Dr Ameersing Luximon is an Assistant Professor at the Institute of Textiles and Clothing, the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hong Kong.
Affiliations and Expertise
Hong Kong Polytechnic University, China