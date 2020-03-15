Handbook of Food Nanotechnology

Food Nanotechnology: Applications and Approaches is the definitive guide on all aspects of nano-sized ingredients and devices for the food sector. The book brings science and applications together on the nano-scale into nano-structured food materials, with an emphasis on their production, processing, engineering, characterization, and applications of food materials containing true nano-sized dimensions or nano-structures that enable novel/enhanced properties or functions. All chapters emphasize original results relating to experimental, theoretical, computational, and/or applications of nano-materials in food.

Topics such as the application of nanotechnology in food processing operations, functional ingredients, quality control, nutraceutical delivery, and packaging of food products are very attractive and beneficial to both academics and practitioners. Finally, the safety of applying nano ingredients and nano devices is covered.