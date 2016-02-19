Handbook of Financial Public Relations - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780434901821, 9781483102740

Handbook of Financial Public Relations

1st Edition

Editors: Pat Bowman
eBook ISBN: 9781483102740
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1989
Page Count: 192
Description

Handbook of Financial Public Relations provides a guide in the various aspects of financial public relations. The book is comprised of 13 chapters that cover different concerns in public relations. The coverage of the text includes topics such as media and investor relations; internal communications; and regulation of the financial services industry. The book also discusses the ethics involved; international dimensions; and the role of corporate identity in managing change. Four case studies are also presented. The text will be of great use to public relations practitioner in the finance industry.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Contributors

Introduction

1 Media Relations

2 Investor Relations

Professionals and Institutions

Private Investors

3 Annual Reports

4 Internal Communication

5 Marketing Financial Services

6 Regulation of the Financial Services Industry

7 The Ethical Jungle

8 Stock Exchange Listings, Mergers and Acquisitions

9 Crisis Management

10 International Dimensions

11 The Role of Corporate Identity in Managing Change

12 Measuring Opinion

13 Consultants or In-House: Roles and Relationships

Case Studies

1 London's Biggest Private Issue

2 A Watershed in Takeover Defence

3 Balancing a Company's Share Register

4 A New Identity for Akzo

Further Reading

Index

About the Editor

Pat Bowman

