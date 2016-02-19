Handbook of Financial Public Relations provides a guide in the various aspects of financial public relations. The book is comprised of 13 chapters that cover different concerns in public relations. The coverage of the text includes topics such as media and investor relations; internal communications; and regulation of the financial services industry. The book also discusses the ethics involved; international dimensions; and the role of corporate identity in managing change. Four case studies are also presented. The text will be of great use to public relations practitioner in the finance industry.