Handbook of Filterable Viruses - 1st Edition

Handbook of Filterable Viruses

1st Edition

Authors: R. W. Fairbrother
eBook ISBN: 9781483225661
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1934
Page Count: 206
Description

Handbook of Filterable Viruses present a general survey of the filterable viruses, particularly those causing disease in man. This book is composed of eight chapters, and begins with an overview of the history and research works on filterable viruses. The next chapters describe the nature, cultivation, and methods of analysis of these viruses, as well as the epidemiology, immunity, and classification of infectious diseases caused by them. The remaining chapters explore the numerous diseases considered to be caused by filterable viruses. This book will prove useful to biochemists, bacteriologists, researchers, and students, as well as the general readers who are interested in disease-causing viruses.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter I. Historical Outline

Chapter II. The Nature of Filterable Viruses

Chapter III. Cultivation and Microscopy

Chapter IV. Epidemiology and Immunity

Chapter V. Classification

Chapter VI. Diseases Considered to Be Caused by Filterable Viruses

Chapter VII. Diseases Probably Caused by Filterable Viruses

Chapter VIII. Diseases Possibly Caused by Filterable Viruses

Index


About the Author

R. W. Fairbrother

