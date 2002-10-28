Handbook of Filter Media - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781856173759, 9780080507774

Handbook of Filter Media

2nd Edition

Editors: D. Purchas K Sutherland
eBook ISBN: 9780080507774
Hardcover ISBN: 9781856173759
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 28th October 2002
Page Count: 572
Description

This comprehensive handbook provides a complete and updated overview of filter media. From classification to performance date to practical selection tables.

Readership

Engineers, managers and other individuals concerned with manufacturing processes that involve filtration - in functions such as design, cost reduction, equipment selection, operation and maintenance; manufacturers of filter media.

Table of Contents

1. An Introduction to Filter Media
1.1 Definition of Filter Medium
1.2 The Range of Filter Media
1.3 Properties of Filter media
1.4 Filtration-Specific Properties
1.5 Guide to the Handbook
1.6 References

2. Woven Fabrics
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Natural and Synthetic Fibres
2.3 Woven Fabric Media
2.4 Selecting Woven Media

3. Non-Woven Fabrics
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Types of Non-Woven Materials
3.3 Felts
3.4 Bonded Media
3.5 Spun Polymeric Media
3.6 Stretched Film Media
3.7 Composites
3.8 Selecting Non-Woven Media

4. Wet-Laid Fibrous Media
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Cellulose Papers
4.3 Glass Papers
4.4 Synthetic Fibre Media
4.5 Metal Fibre Media
4.6 Mineral and Ceramic Fibres
4.7 Filter Sheets
4.8 Selecting Wet-Laid Media

5. Air and Gas Filtration Media
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Ventilation Filters
5.3 Industrial Dust Removal Filters
5.4 Demisters
5.5 Filtration of Compressed Air and Other Gases
5.6 Selection of Gas Cleaning Equipment

6. Screens and Meshes
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Metal Screens and Meshes
6.3 Plastic Screens and Meshes
6.4 Selecting Screens and Meshes

7. Coarse Porous Sheets and Tubes
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Plastic Media
7.3 Metallic Media
7.4 Ceramic and Stoneware Media
7.5 Carbon and Activated Carbon
7.6 Glass Fibre Tubes
7.7 Selecting Coarse Porous Media

8. Membranes
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Membrane Materials
8.3 Characterisation of Membranes
8.4 Membrane Processes
8.5 Membrane Selection

9. Replaceable Filter Elements
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Cartridges with Conventional Media
9.3 Special Fabrications
9.4 Other Replaceable Elements
9.5 Selecting Replaceable Elements

10. Loose powders, Granules and Fibres
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Precoat Media
10.3 Deep Bed Granular Media
10.4 Deep Bed Fibrous Media
10.5 Selecting Loose Media

11. Testing Filter Media
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Permeability
11.3 Pore Size
11.4 Filtration Efficiency
11.5 Dirt-Holding Capacity
11.6 Tendency to Blind
11.7 Mechanical Properties

12. Standards
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Filter Standards
12.3 Filter Media Standards

13. Advertisers Index

14. Editorial Index

