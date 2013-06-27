Handbook of Farm, Dairy and Food Machinery Engineering is the essential reference for engineers who need to understand those aspects of the food industry from farm machinery to food storage facilities to the machinery that processes and packages our foods.

The process of getting food from "farm to fork," as the saying goes, involves more than planting, harvesting, shipping, processing, packaging and distributing—though those are all key components. Effective and efficient food delivery systems are built around processes that maximize the effort while minimizing cost, time, and resource depletion.

This comprehensive reference is for engineers who design and build machinery and processing equipment, shipping containers, and packaging and storage equipment. It includes cutting-edge coverage of microwave vacuum application in grain processing, cacao processing, fruit and vegetable processing, ohmic heating of meat, facility design, closures for glass containers, double seaming, and much more.