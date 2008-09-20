Handbook of Episodic Memory, Volume 18
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Section A. THEORIES AND CONCEPTS OF EPISODIC MEMORY
- Characteristics, Development and Functions of Episodic Memory 1.1 Perspectives on episodic and semantic memory retrieval Lee Ryan, Siobhan Hoscheidt and Lynn Nadel 1.2. Exploring episodic memory Martin A. Conway 1.3. Episodic memory and mental time travel Thomas Suddendorf and Michael C. Corballis 1.4. Episodic memory: reconsolidation Lynn Nadel, Almut Hupbach, Oliver Hardt and Rebecca Gomez 1.5. The attributes of episodic memory processing Michael R. Hunsaker and Raymond P. Kesner 1.6. The cognitive and neural bases of flashbulb memories Patrick S.R. Davidson 1.7. From the past into the future: the developmental origins and trajectory or episodic future thinking Cristina M. Atance 1.8. Emotion and episodic memory Philip A. Allen, Kevin P. Kaut and Robert R. Lord
- Is Episodic Memory Unique to Humans 2.1. The current status of cognitive time travel research in animals William A. Roberts 2.2. Animal episodic memory Ekrem Dere, Armin Zlomuzica, Joseph P. Huston, and Maria A. De Souza Silva 2.3. A new working definition of episodic memory: replacing “when” with “which” Alexander Easton and Madeline J. Eacott 2.4. Episodic-like memory in food-hoarding birds Gesa Feenders and Tom V. Smulders
2.5. Representing past and future events Thomas R. Zentall Section B. THE NEUROBIOLOGY AND NEUROPATHOLOGY OF EPISODIC MEMORY
- The Neuroanatomy of Episodic Memory 3.1. Functional neuroanatomy of remote, episodic memory Morris Moscovitch, Gordon Winocur, Lee Ryan and Lynn Nadel 3.2. The medial temporal lobe: visual perception and recognition memory Yael Shrager and Larry R. Squire 3.3. Towards a neurobiology of episodic memory Howard Eichenbaum, Norbert Fortin, Ceren Ergorul and Jonathan Robitsek 3.4. Spatio-temporal context and object recognition memory in rodents Mark Good 3.5. The role of the prefrontal cortex in episodic memory Matthias Brand, Hans J. Markowitsch 3.6. The basal forebrain and episodic memory Toshikatsu Fujii 3.7. The role of the precuneus in episodic memory Michael R. Trimble and Andrea E. Cavanna 3.8. The multiple roles of dopaminergic neurotransmission in episodic memory Björn H. Schott and Emrah Düzel
- The Cellular and Molecular Correlates of Episodic Memory 4.1. Neural coding of episodic memory Joe Z. Tsien 4.2. The primate hippocampus and episodic memory Edmund T. Rolls 4.3. Hippocampal neuronal activity and episodic memory Emma R. Wood and Livia de Hoz 4.4. The hippocampus, context processing and episodic memory David M. Smith
- The Effects of Ageing and Disease on Episodic Memory 5.1. Memory and perceptual impairments in amnesia and dementia Kim S. Graham, Andy C.H. Lee and Morgan D. Barense 5.2. Using hippocampal amnesia to understand the neural basis of diencephalic amnesia John P. Aggleton, Richard C. Saunders and Seralynne D. Vann 5.3. Structure — Function correlates of episodic memory in aging Jonas Persson and Lars Nyberg 5.4. Memory and cognitive performance in preclinical Alzheimer’s Disease and preclinical vascular disease Brent J. Small, Stuart W.S. MacDonald, Lindsay Iser and Lars Bäckman 5.5. Transgenic mouse models of Alzheimer’s disease and episodic-like memory David R. Borchelt and Alena V. Savonenko 5.6. Episodic memory in the context of cognitive control dysfunction: the case of Huntington’s disease Francois Richer and Martin Lemay 5.7. Adrenal steroids and episodic memory: relevance to mood disorders Hamid A. Alhaj and R. Hamish McAllister-Williams
Description
Episodic memory is the name of the kind of memory that records personal experiences instead of the mere remembering of impersonal facts and rules. This type of memory is extremely sensitive to ageing and disease so an understanding of the mechanisms of episodic memory might lead to the development of therapies suited to improve memory in some patient populations. Episodic memory is unique in that it includes an aspect of self-awareness and helps us to remember who we are in terms of what we did and what we have been passed through and what we should do in the future.
This book brings together a renowned team of contributors from the fields of cognitive psychology, neuropsychology and behavioural and molecular neuroscience. It provides a detailed and comprehensive overview of recent developments in understanding human episodic memory and animal episodic-like memory in terms of concepts, methods, mechanisms, neurobiology and pathology. The work presented within this book will have a profound effect on the direction that future research in this topic will take.
Key Features
- The first and most current comprehensive handbook on what we know about episodic memory, the memory of events, time, place, and emotion, and a key feature of awareness and consciousness
- Articles summarize our understanding of the mechanisms of episodic memory as well as surveying the neurobiology of epsidodic memory in patients, animal studies and functional imaging work
- Includes 34 heavily illustrated chapters in two sections by the leading scientists in the field
Readership
Neuroscientists, psychiatrists, and psychologists found in academic and research settings.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 628
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2009
- Published:
- 20th September 2008
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080932361
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444531742
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Ekrem Dere Editor
Ekrem Dere is full professor for the Pathophysiology of Cerebral Aging at the Pierre et Marie Curie University in Paris, France. His former team at the University in Düsseldorf, Germany, has provided the first behavioral evidence demonstrating that gap junctions in the brain play an important role in various behavioral processes.
Affiliations and Expertise
Physiological Psychology, University of Düsseldorf, Germany
Alexander Easton Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Psychology, University of Durham, UK
Lynn Nadel Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Psychology, University of Arizona, Tucson, USA
Joe Huston Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Physiological Psychology, University of Düsseldorf, Germany