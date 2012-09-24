Handbook of Environmental Degradation of Materials
2nd Edition
Description
Nothing stays the same for ever. The environmental degradation and corrosion of materials is inevitable and affects most aspects of life. In industrial settings, this inescapable fact has very significant financial, safety and environmental implications.
The Handbook of Environmental Degradation of Materials explains how to measure, analyse, and control environmental degradation for a wide range of industrial materials including metals, polymers, ceramics, concrete, wood and textiles exposed to environmental factors such as weather, seawater, and fire. Divided into sections which deal with analysis, types of degradation, protection and surface engineering respectively, the reader is introduced to the wide variety of environmental effects and what can be done to control them. The expert contributors to this book provide a wealth of insider knowledge and engineering knowhow, complementing their explanations and advice with Case Studies from areas such as pipelines, tankers, packaging and chemical processing equipment ensures that the reader understands the practical measures that can be put in place to save money, lives and the environment.
Key Features
- The Handbook’s broad scope introduces the reader to the effects of environmental degradation on a wide range of materials, including metals, plastics, concrete,wood and textiles
- For each type of material, the book describes the kind of degradation that effects it and how best to protect it
- Case Studies show how organizations from small consulting firms to corporate giants design and manufacture products that are more resistant to environmental effects
Readership
Engineers: Civil, Mechanical, Materials, Design, Maintenance, Chemical & Process; Industries: construction / civil engineering, automotive / aerospace / transportation, chemical processing, consumer packaging, paints and coatings, petrochemical, pipeline, plastics. Level: Practicing engineers and technicians, students seeking real-world examples and applied techniques
Table of Contents
Dedication
Preface to the Second Edition
Preface to the First Edition
PART ONE: Analysis
1. Analysis of Failures of Metallic Materials Due to Environmental Factors
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Classification of Failures
1.3 Analysis of Failures
1.4 Case Histories of Environmental-Related Failures
1.5 Conclusions
References
2. Laboratory Assessment of Corrosion
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Immersion Tests
2.3 Cabinet Tests
2.4 Electrochemical Tests
2.5 Conclusions
Bibliography
References
3. Lifetime Predictions of Plastics
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Master Curves
3.3 Chemical Kinetics
3.4 Thermal Decomposition Experiments
3.5 Mechanical Experiments
3.6 Miscellaneous Experimentation
3.7 Summary
References
PART TWO: Types of Degradation
4. Electrochemical Corrosion
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Electrochemical Thermodynamics
4.3 Electrochemical Kinetics and Corrosion Processes
4.4 Experimental Polarization Curves
4.5 Examples of Electrochemical Corrosion Measurements and Characterizations
4.6 Summary
References
5. High Temperature Oxidation
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Criteria of Metal Oxidation
5.3 Kinetics of Oxidation
5.4 Techniques Involved in Measuring Oxidation Behavior
5.5 Measurement of Oxidation Kinetics
5.6 Identification and Characterization of Scales
5.7 Wagner Hauffe Rules
5.8 Marker Technique
5.9 Oxygen Tracer Technique
5.10 Initial Oxidation or Thin Layer Oxidation
5.11 Oxidation of Pure Metals
5.12 Oxidation of Alloys
5.13 Influence of Alloy Addition on Oxidation Behavior
5.14 Oxidation Behavior of Some Commercial Alloys
5.15 Oxidation in Mixed Gas Environments
5.16 Phase Stability Diagrams
5.17 Scaling of Alloys in SO2 Containing Atmospheres
5.18 Oxidation of Fe-Cr-Al and Ni-Cr-Al Alloys in SO2 and O2 Environments
5.19 Hot Corrosion
5.20 Oxide Spallation
5.21 The Pilling Bedworth Ratio
5.22 Stresses Developed During Thermal Cycling Conditions
5.23 Examples of High Temperature Corrosion in Various Industries
5.24 Petroleum Refining and Petrochemical Processes
References
6. Chemical and Physical Aging of Plastics
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Chemical Aging
6.3 Environmental Stress Cracking
6.4 Physical Aging
6.5 Summary
References
7. Thermal Degradation of Polymer and Polymer Composites
7.1 Introduction
7.2 General Aspects
7.3 Thermal Degradation of Various Polymers
7.4 Thermal Degradation of Polymer Composites
7.5 Preventing Degradation
7.6 Thermal Degradation of Waste Polymers
7.7 Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgments
References
8. Biofouling and Prevention: Corrosion, Biodeterioration and Biodegradation of Materials
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Bacterial Adhesion on Surfaces
8.3 Mediators of Invertebrate Settlement
8.4 An Example with Zebra Mussels
8.5 Corrosion of Metals
8.6 Biodeterioration of Polymeric Materials
8.7 Summary
Acknowledgements
References
9. Material Flammability
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Thermal Degradation of Materials
9.3 Elements of Material Flammability
9.4 Tests to Assess Material Flammability
9.5 Methods to Improve Material Flammability
9.6 Material Property Data
9.7 Computer Modeling of Material Degradation in Fires
References
10. Flame Retardants
10.1 Introduction—What Is an FR?
10.2 Fire Statistics—Why Do We Use FRs?
10.3 FR Applications—Where Are FRs Used?
10.4 Flammability Standards and Test Methods—How Is FR Effectiveness Measured?
10.5 UL94 (Issued by Underwriters Laboratories)
10.6 Limiting Oxygen Index or LOI (ASTM D2863)
10.7 Steiner Tunnel (ASTM E84)
10.8 Vertical Tray Cable Test (IEEE 383)
10.9 Smoke Measurement—What Is Smoke and How Is It Measured?
10.10 FR Standards Issuing Organizations—Where Do All These Tests Come From?
10.11 Market Drivers—What Else Should Be Known Before Formulating an FR Product?
10.12 What Is Wrong with Halogen FRs?
10.13 FRs—What Compounds Are Used?
10.14 FR101—What Are the Major FR Technologies and How Do They Work?
10.15 The Three Major FR Technologies
10.16 Halogen FRs—Selected Products
10.17 Halogen FR Synergists
10.18 Halogen FRs and REACH
10.19 Metal Hydrate FRs
10.20 Phosphorus FRs
10.21 Other FRs
10.22 Smoke Suppressants
10.23 Nanotechnology and Flame Retardance
10.24 Conclusion
References
11. Environmental Degradation of Reinforced Concrete
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Concrete Properties Affecting Chloride Ingress and Threshold Values
11.3 Corrosion Mechanisms of Steel in Concrete
11.4 Mechanisms of Corrosion Protection Systems
11.5 Reducing Chloride Ingress
11.6 Corrosion Inhibitors
11.7 Rebar Coatings
11.8 Stainless Steel
11.9 Cathodic Protection
11.10 Life-Cycle Modeling
11.11 Environment and Geometry
11.12 Summary
References
PART THREE: Protective Measures
12. Cathodic Protection
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Corrosion Fundamentals
12.3 Galvanic Cathodic Protection Systems
12.4 Impressed Cathodic Protection Systems
12.5 Ground Bed Spacing
References
13. Thermal and Fire Protective Fabric Systems
13.1 Introduction
13.2 General Concepts
13.3 T&FFS Materials
13.4 Exposure Process
13.5 Testing Standards and Protection Assessment
13.6 Sensing Devices
13.7 Skin Burn Damage Evaluation
13.8 Other Modeling Components
13.9 Conclusion
References
14. Protection of Wood-Based Materials
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Abiotic Agents
14.3 Biotic Agents
14.4 Decay Organisms
14.5 Insects
14.6 Marine Borers
14.7 Magnitude of Wood Deterioration Losses
14.8 Wood Protection
14.9 Treatment Methods
14.10 Treatment Standards
14.11 New Treatment Processes
14.12 Environmental Considerations
14.13 Preservatives
14.14 Remedial Treatments
14.15 Nonbiocidal Barriers
14.16 The Future
References
PART FOUR: Surface Engineering
15. The Intersection of Design, Manufacturing, and Surface Engineering
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Surface Engineering Design Needs
15.3 Sensing of Degradation Effects on Surface Chemistry
15.4 Traditional and Emerging Surface Engineering Technologies
15.5 The Role of Computer Modeling
15.6 Summary
References
16. Environmental Degradation of Engineered Nanomaterials: Impact on Materials Design and Use
16.1 Current Uses of Engineered Nanomaterials
16.2 Environmental Degradation of Metallic and Ceramic Nanoparticles
16.3 Environmental Degradation of Carbon Nanotubes
16.4 Environmental Degradation of Polymeric Nanostructures
16.5 Environmental Degradation of Nanostructured Surfaces
16.6 Environmental Degradation of Nanocomposites
16.7 Impact on Health and Environment
16.8 Impact of Consideration of Environmental Transformation on Design and Use of Engineered Nanomaterials: Guidelines
References
17. Protective Coatings for Aluminum Alloys
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Selecting the Alloy
17.3 Coating System Engineering
17.4 Metal Surface Pretreatment
17.5 Conversion Coatings
17.6 Primers
17.7 Topcoating
17.8 Unicoatings
17.9 Summary
References
18. Corrosion Resistant Coatings and Paints
18.1 Scope
18.2 Corrosion Protection by Coatings and Paints
18.3 Engineering Alloys and Their Need for Corrosion Resistant Coatings
18.4 Characteristics and Uses of Corrosion Resistant Paint and Coatings–
18.5 Application Methods and Surface Preparation
18.6 Factors Affecting Coating Degradation
18.7 Corrosion Under Coatings
18.8 Coating Degradation and Evaluation Methods
18.9 Key Applications
18.10 Environmental Hazards
References
19. Thermal Spray Coatings
19.1 Introduction
19.2 Thermal Spray Basics and Processes
19.3 Materials Consumables
19.4 Manufacturing Processes
19.5 The Function of a Coating and Its Applications
19.6 General Applications
19.7 Miscellaneous Applications
19.8 Coating Selection
19.9 Summary
References
20. Paint Weathering Tests
20.1 Introduction
20.2 Degradation Processes
20.3 Outdoor Exposure
20.4 Artificial Accelerated Weathering Tests
20.5 Test Cycles
20.6 Postexposure Testing
20.7 Nontraditional Material Evaluations
Further Reading
References
21. Polymer Coatings for Concrete Surfaces: Testing and Modeling
21.1 Introduction
21.2 Materials
21.3 Testing Programs and Results
21.4 Modeling Liquid Transport into Coated Concrete
21.5 Conclusions
Acknowledgment
References
22. The Role of Intrinsic Defects in the Protective Behavior of Organic Coatings
22.1 Introduction
22.2 Types of Coating Defects
22.3 Electrochemical Methods for the Local Characterization of Coatings
22.4 Findings Through the Use of Leim and Leis
22.5 The Use of Molecular Probes
Acknowledgments
References
23. Polymer Stabilization
23.1 Introduction
23.2 Degradation Chemistry
23.3 Stabilizers
23.4 Performance of Stabilizers
23.5 Other Factors Determining the Choice of Stabilizers
References
PART FIVE: Industrial Applications
24. Degradation of Spacecraft Materials
24.1 Introduction
24.2 Atomic Oxygen Effects
24.3 Contamination Effects
24.4 Space Radiation Effects
24.5 Thermal and Thermal Cycling Effects
24.6 Micrometeoroid and Orbital Debris Effects
24.7 Concluding Remarks
References
25. Cathodic Protection of Pipelines
25.1 Fundamentals
25.2 Cathodic Protection Criteria
25.3 Field Data and Design Aspects
25.4 Monitoring Methods
25.5 Design of Cathodic Protection Systems
25.6 Computer-Aided Design of Cathodic Protection
References
26. Tanker Corrosion
26.1 Introduction
26.2 Tanker Structures
26.3 Corrosion Mechanisms in Tankers
26.4 Corrosion Statistics
26.5 Corrosion Risk to Structural Integrity
26.6 Measurement and Monitoring of Corrosion Degradation
26.7 Prevention and Mitigation
26.8 Related Requirements in Marine Industries
References
27. Barrier Packaging Materials
27.1 Introduction
27.2 Factors Determining the Barrier Properties of Polymers
27.3 Food Packaging
Acknowledgments
References
28. Corrosion Prevention and Control of Chemical Processing Equipment
28.1 Introduction
28.2 Different Types of Corrosion
28.3 Preventing and Controlling Corrosion
28.4 Selecting Corrosion Resistant Materials for Chemical Processing Equipment
28.5 Corrosion Prevention and Control Through Corrosion Testing
28.6 Chapter Summary
28.7 Sources of Further Information
References
Index
About the Author
Myer Kutz
Myer Kutz has been heading his own firm, Myer Kutz Associates, Inc., since 1990. For the past several years, he has focused on writing and developing engineering handbooks on a wide range of technical topics, such as mechanical, materials, biomedical, transportation, and environmentally conscious engineering. Earlier, his firm supplied consulting services to a large client roster, including Fortune 500 companies, scientific societies, and large and small publishers. He has been a trustee of the Online Computer Library Center (OCLC) and chaired committees of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers and the Association of American Publishers. He holds engineering degrees from MIT and RPI, served as an officer in the US Army Ordnance Corp, and worked in the aerospace industry on the Apollo project. He is the author of nine books. He writes “The Scholarly Publishing Scene”, a column for the magazine Against the Grain. He lives in Delmar, New York, with his wife, Arlene.
Affiliations and Expertise
Myer Kutz Associates. Inc., Delmar, NY, USA