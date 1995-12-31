Handbook of Emergency Response to Toxic Chemical Releases
1st Edition
A Guide to Compliance
Description
This handbook has been prepared as a working reference for the safety officer, the environmental engineer, and the consultant.
For the safety officer, this handbook provides detailed guidelines and instructions in preparing Right-to-Know Reporting Audits, establishing programs and training employees on hazard awareness, and developing and implementing emergency response programs in the workplace and at off-site operations.
For the environmental engineer, this handbook provides extensive technical data on toxic chemical properties and detailed instructional aid on how to properly prepare toxic chemical release inventory reporting.
For the environmental consultant, an extensive overview of corrective action technologies is provided.
Readership
Safety officers, environmental engineers, and environmental consultants.
Table of Contents
- Emergency Response Basics and Hazards Awareness Section Overview First Responder Hazardous Materials Technician Hazardous Materials Specialist Definitions How Hazardous Material is Harmful to People Protective Clothing vs. Ordinary Clothing Selfcare Precautions for Victim Assistance Detecting Hazardous Materials Presence Definitions Isolation/Evacuation Incident Command System (ICS)
- Toxic Chemical Release Inventory Report Section Overview General Information How to Determine if Your Facility Must Submit EPA Form R Instructions for Completing EPA Form R Appendix A: Blank Toxic Chemical Release Inventory Reporting Form R Appendix B: Reporting Codes for EPA Form R Appendix C: Example of How a Hypothetical Facility Prepared Section 313 Reporting Form R Appendix D: Most Common Errors Found on Form R Reports Appendix E: Supplier Notification Requirements Appendix F: How to Determine Latitude and Longitude from Topographic Maps Appendix G: State Designated Section 313 Contacts Appendix H: Section 313 EPA Regional Contacts
- Corrective Action Technologies Section Overview List of Acronymns Engineering Overview of the Corrective Action Program Engineering Considerations in the Facility Investigation Containment Options Engineering Considerations for the Corrective Measures Study Technology Options for the Treatment of Wastes and Waste Streams Pretreatment and Post Treatment Options Engineering Considerations for Corrective Measures Implementation
- Employer's Guide to Community Right-to-Know Reporting Section Overview Environmental Hazardous Substance List List of Extremely Hazardous Substances and Their Threshold Planning Quantities Standard Industrial Classification Codes
- Computer Systems for Chemical Emergency Planning Section Overview Technical Guidance for Hazards Analysis Suggested Procedure for Evaluating Emergency Response Planning Software Applications Hazards Identification Vulnerability Analysis Risk Analysis Emergency Response Planning Identification of Regulatory Requirements List of Computer Applications and Systems of Potential Use Under SARA Title III Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 325
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 1995
- Published:
- 31st December 1995
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815517481
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815513650
About the Author
Nicholas P. Cheremisinoff
Affiliations and Expertise
United States Agency for International Development