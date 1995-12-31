Handbook of Emergency Response to Toxic Chemical Releases

This handbook has been prepared as a working reference for the safety officer, the environmental engineer, and the consultant.

For the safety officer, this handbook provides detailed guidelines and instructions in preparing Right-to-Know Reporting Audits, establishing programs and training employees on hazard awareness, and developing and implementing emergency response programs in the workplace and at off-site operations.

For the environmental engineer, this handbook provides extensive technical data on toxic chemical properties and detailed instructional aid on how to properly prepare toxic chemical release inventory reporting.

For the environmental consultant, an extensive overview of corrective action technologies is provided.