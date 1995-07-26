Handbook of Electromagnetic Compatibility
1st Edition
Description
This"know-how"book gives readers a concise understanding of the fundamentals of EMC, from basic mathematical and physical concepts through present, computer-age methods used in analysis, design, and tests. With contributions from leading experts in their fields, the text provides a comprehensive overview. Fortified with information on how to solve potential electromagnetic interference (EMI) problems that may arise in electronic design, practitioners will be betterable to grasp the latest techniques, trends, and applications of this increasingly important engineering discipline.
Handbook of Electromagnetic Compatibility contains extensive treatment of EMC applications to radio and wireless communications, fiber optics communications, and plasma effects. Coverage of EMC-related issues includes lightning, electromagnetic pulse, biological effects, and electrostatic discharge. Practical examples are used to illustrate the material, and all information is presented in an accessible and organized format. The text is intended primarily for those practicing engineers who need agood foundation in EMC, but it will also interest faculty and students, since a good portion of the material covered can find use in the classroom or as a springboard for further research.
Key Features
@introbul:Key Features @bul:* The chapters are written by experts in the field
- Details the fundamental principles, then moves to more advanced topics
- Covers computational electromagnetics applied to EMC problems
- Presents an extensive treatment of EMC applications to: @subbul:* Radio and wireless communications
Readership
Electrical engineers in industry, research and consulting work. Academic libraries and electrical engineering resource facilities. Suitable as a text in graduate courses.
Table of Contents
Part I: Fundamentals and Physics of Electromagnetic Interference: Units, Symbols, Theorems, Definitions, and Basic Formulas. Electromagnetic Theory and Fundamentals of EMC. The Physics of Interference Phenomena. Part II: Analysis and Prediction for EMC: Plane Wave Coupling to Cables. Crosstalk. Radiated and Conducted Emissions. Computational Methods in Electromagnetic Compatibility. Part III: Methods for Ensuring EMC: Grounding and Bonding. Electromagnetic Shielding. Conduction Filters. Part IV: Commercial and Military Standards and Methods: International Radio Frequency Emission Control Requirements for Commercial Equipment. International Electromagnetic Immunity Requirements for Commercial Equipment. Military EMC Standard and Methods. MIL-STD-461 and MIL-STD-462. Other MIL-Based Standards. Part V: EMC Measurements: Methodology for Electromagnetic Interference Measurements. Standard Antennas for Electromagnetic Compatibility Measurements. EMC Compliance Test Facilities. Alternate EMC Compliance Test Facilities. Part VI: Radio Systems, Sparks and Pulses, Biological Effects, Fiber Optics, and Plasmas: Principles of Radio Systems and Relevant EMI Environmental Effects, Analysis, and Computation. Radio Systems Parameters and Performance Criteria Concerning Computation and Mitigation of EMI Effects. Electrostatic Discharge. Lightning. The Nuclear Electromagnetic Pulse. Biological Effects of Electromagnetic Fields. Fiber Optics for EMC. Plasma Effects in EMC. Part VII: Practical Problem Solving in EMC: Practical Problem Solving in EMC. Clayton R. Paul,<$> Effect of Interspersed Grounds on Radiated Emissions. Douglas A. Kerns,<$> IC System Integration Problems. Edward F. Vance,<$> Coupling to a Long Transmission Line. Edward F. Vance,<$> EMP Protection of a Facility. Warren Lewis,<$> A Grounding EMI Case Study. Herbert K. Mertel,<$> Lack of EMC Design Causes False Alarms as a Nuclear Facility. J. Anderson Plummer,<$> Lightning Protection for Combustion Emission System for Fossil-Fueled Power Plant. Reinaldo Perez,<$> Near Field from a 900-MHz Cellular Phone. Author Index. Subject Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1098
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1995
- Published:
- 26th July 1995
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483288970
About the Editor
Reinaldo Perez
Reinaldo Perez is Senior Engineer and Member of the Technical Staff at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, California. For the past three years, Dr. Perez has also been working with Lockheed Martin Astronautics (LMA) on the Mars Surveyor series. His primary work has been as a designer of spacecraft (or satellite) subsystems and ground support hardware for increased reliability in space environments, focusing on wireless communications hardware with built-in immunity to many kinds of noise and interference problems. He is a senior member of the IEEE, AIAA, and AIP, and serves as a board member of the Applied Computational Electromagnetics Society (ACES). In addition, Dr. Perez is an associate editor of the IEEE EMCS Journal, as well as Editor of the ACES Newsletter.
Affiliations and Expertise
M.R. Research, Littleton, CO, USA