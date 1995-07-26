This"know-how"book gives readers a concise understanding of the fundamentals of EMC, from basic mathematical and physical concepts through present, computer-age methods used in analysis, design, and tests. With contributions from leading experts in their fields, the text provides a comprehensive overview. Fortified with information on how to solve potential electromagnetic interference (EMI) problems that may arise in electronic design, practitioners will be betterable to grasp the latest techniques, trends, and applications of this increasingly important engineering discipline.

Handbook of Electromagnetic Compatibility contains extensive treatment of EMC applications to radio and wireless communications, fiber optics communications, and plasma effects. Coverage of EMC-related issues includes lightning, electromagnetic pulse, biological effects, and electrostatic discharge. Practical examples are used to illustrate the material, and all information is presented in an accessible and organized format. The text is intended primarily for those practicing engineers who need agood foundation in EMC, but it will also interest faculty and students, since a good portion of the material covered can find use in the classroom or as a springboard for further research.