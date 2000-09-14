Handbook of Diversity in Parent Education
1st Edition
The Changing Faces of Parenting and Parent Education
Description
Traditionally, books on parent education have focused on techniques from a certain tradition, either behavioral or humanistic, that could be applied to any problem of parenting or child behavior change. These books have used a "cook-book" approach that is frequently oblivious to environmental conditions that influence behavior or take into account the individual differences of the children or families involved. This book highlights the complexity of our society and times by exploring the problems faced by diverse types of parents, children, and parenting situations. Moreover, the sensitive issues of parenting in unique populations are handled in a caring, straight-forward way with an emphasis on research-based parent education programs along with tips and strategies for everyday use.
Key Features
- Premier text on parent education in diverse populations
- Features tips, strategies, websites and support for parents
- Based upon "cutting edge" research in parent education
- Models for developing problem-specific parenting programs
- Step-by-step parent education programs for low-incidence problems
- Features violence and crisis prevention and intervention skills for families
Readership
Applied clinicians, educators, educational psychologists and parents.
Table of Contents
Preface. Contributors. American Families in the 1990s and Beyond. Gender Issues in Parenting: Parenting Teenage Girls. Teaching About Sexual Diversity: A New Frontier for Parenthood Educators. Parenting and Ethnicity. Parenting in the Global Community: A Cross-Cultural/International Perspective. A Psychoeducational Program for Parents of Dysfunctional Backgrounds. Supportive Family Training: Education and Support for the Parents of Persons with Serious Mental Illness. Parent Education for Fathers. Grandparents Raising Children. Parenting Emotionally Disturbed Children. Parenting Children with Learning Disabilities. Parenting Children with Brain Injury. Parenting Chronically Ill Children. Education Programs for Parents and Families of Children and Youth with Developmental Disabilities. Educating Parents to be Advocates for their Children. Managing Crisis: Intervention Skills for Parents. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 385
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2001
- Published:
- 14th September 2000
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080533582
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780122564833
About the Editor
Marvin Fine
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Kansas, Lawrence, U.S.A.
Steven Lee
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Kansas, Lawrence, U.S.A.