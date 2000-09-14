Handbook of Diversity in Parent Education - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122564833, 9780080533582

Handbook of Diversity in Parent Education

1st Edition

The Changing Faces of Parenting and Parent Education

Editors: Marvin Fine Steven Lee
eBook ISBN: 9780080533582
Hardcover ISBN: 9780122564833
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 14th September 2000
Page Count: 385
Description

Traditionally, books on parent education have focused on techniques from a certain tradition, either behavioral or humanistic, that could be applied to any problem of parenting or child behavior change. These books have used a "cook-book" approach that is frequently oblivious to environmental conditions that influence behavior or take into account the individual differences of the children or families involved. This book highlights the complexity of our society and times by exploring the problems faced by diverse types of parents, children, and parenting situations. Moreover, the sensitive issues of parenting in unique populations are handled in a caring, straight-forward way with an emphasis on research-based parent education programs along with tips and strategies for everyday use.

Key Features

  • Premier text on parent education in diverse populations
  • Features tips, strategies, websites and support for parents
  • Based upon "cutting edge" research in parent education
  • Models for developing problem-specific parenting programs
  • Step-by-step parent education programs for low-incidence problems
  • Features violence and crisis prevention and intervention skills for families

Readership

Applied clinicians, educators, educational psychologists and parents.

Table of Contents

Preface. Contributors. American Families in the 1990s and Beyond. Gender Issues in Parenting: Parenting Teenage Girls. Teaching About Sexual Diversity: A New Frontier for Parenthood Educators. Parenting and Ethnicity. Parenting in the Global Community: A Cross-Cultural/International Perspective. A Psychoeducational Program for Parents of Dysfunctional Backgrounds. Supportive Family Training: Education and Support for the Parents of Persons with Serious Mental Illness. Parent Education for Fathers. Grandparents Raising Children. Parenting Emotionally Disturbed Children. Parenting Children with Learning Disabilities. Parenting Children with Brain Injury. Parenting Chronically Ill Children. Education Programs for Parents and Families of Children and Youth with Developmental Disabilities. Educating Parents to be Advocates for their Children. Managing Crisis: Intervention Skills for Parents. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
385
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080533582
Hardcover ISBN:
9780122564833

About the Editor

Marvin Fine

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Kansas, Lawrence, U.S.A.

Steven Lee

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Kansas, Lawrence, U.S.A.

