Handbook of Differential Geometry, Volume 1 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444822406, 9780080532837

Handbook of Differential Geometry, Volume 1

1st Edition

Editors: F.J.E. Dillen L.C.A. Verstraelen
eBook ISBN: 9780080532837
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444822406
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 16th December 1999
Page Count: 1053
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
23900.00
20315.00
295.44
251.12
175.00
148.75
290.00
246.50
220.00
187.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
165.00
140.25
250.00
212.50
205.00
174.25
270.00
229.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

In the series of volumes which together will constitute the Handbook of Differential Geometry a rather complete survey of the field of differential geometry is given. The different chapters will both deal with the basic material of differential geometry and with research results (old and recent). All chapters are written by experts in the area and contain a large bibliography.

Table of Contents

Preface. Introduction (S.S. Chern). List of Contributors. Differential geometry of webs (M.A. Akivis, V.V. Goldberg). Spaces of metrics and curvature functionals (D.E. Blair). Riemannian Submanifolds (B.-Y. Chen). Einstein metrics in dimension four (A. Derdzinski). The Atiyah-Singer Index Theorem (P.B. Gilkey). Survey of isospectral manifolds (C.S. Gordon). Submanifolds with parallel fundamental form (Ü. Lumiste). Sphere theorems (K. Shiohama). Affine differential geometry (U. Simon). A survey on isoparametric hypersurfaces and their generalizations (G. Thorbergsson). Curves (T. Willmore). Author Index. Subject Index.

Details

No. of pages:
1053
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 2000
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080532837
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444822406

About the Editor

F.J.E. Dillen

L.C.A. Verstraelen

Affiliations and Expertise

Katholieke Universiteit Leuven, Departement Wiskunde, Leuven, Belgium

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.