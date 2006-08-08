Handbook of Differential Equations: Stationary Partial Differential Equations, Volume 3
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface
Contributors
- S. Antontsev and S. Shmarev: Elliptic equations with anisotropic nonlinearity and nonstandard growth conditions.
- A. Braides: A Handbook of T-convergence.
- M. del Pino and M. Musso: Bubbling in nonlinear elliptic problems near criticality.
- J. Hernández and F.J. Mancebo: Singular elliptic and parabolic equations.
- S. Kichenassamy: Schauder-type estimates and applications.
- A. Lyaghfouri: The Dam problem.
- L.A. Peletier: Nonlinear eigenvalue problems for higher order model equations.
Index
Description
This handbook is volume III in a series devoted to stationary partial differential quations. Similarly as volumes I and II, it is a collection of self contained state-of-the-art surveys written by well known experts in the field. The topics covered by this handbook include singular and higher order equations, problems near critically, problems with anisotropic nonlinearities, dam problem, T-convergence and Schauder-type estimates.
These surveys will be useful for both beginners and experts and speed up the progress of corresponding (rapidly developing and fascinating) areas of mathematics.
Key features:
- Written by well-known experts in the field
- Self-contained volume in series covering one of the most rapid developing topics in mathematics
Key Features
Readership
Graduate students and academics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 630
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 2006
- Published:
- 8th August 2006
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080463827
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444528469
About the Editors
Michel Chipot Editor
University of Zurich, Switzerland
Pavol Quittner Editor
Comenius University, Bratislava, Slovakia.