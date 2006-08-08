Handbook of Differential Equations: Stationary Partial Differential Equations - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444528469, 9780080463827

Handbook of Differential Equations: Stationary Partial Differential Equations, Volume 3

1st Edition

Editors: Michel Chipot Pavol Quittner
eBook ISBN: 9780080463827
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444528469
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 8th August 2006
Page Count: 630
Table of Contents

Preface
Contributors

  1. S. Antontsev and S. Shmarev: Elliptic equations with anisotropic nonlinearity and nonstandard growth conditions.
  2. A. Braides: A Handbook of T-convergence.
  3. M. del Pino and M. Musso: Bubbling in nonlinear elliptic problems near criticality.
  4. J. Hernández and F.J. Mancebo: Singular elliptic and parabolic equations.
  5. S. Kichenassamy: Schauder-type estimates and applications.
  6. A. Lyaghfouri: The Dam problem.
  7. L.A. Peletier: Nonlinear eigenvalue problems for higher order model equations.
    Index

Description

This handbook is volume III in a series devoted to stationary partial differential quations. Similarly as volumes I and II, it is a collection of self contained state-of-the-art surveys written by well known experts in the field. The topics covered by this handbook include singular and higher order equations, problems near critically, problems with anisotropic nonlinearities, dam problem, T-convergence and Schauder-type estimates.
These surveys will be useful for both beginners and experts and speed up the progress of corresponding (rapidly developing and fascinating) areas of mathematics.

Key features:

  • Written by well-known experts in the field
  • Self-contained volume in series covering one of the most rapid developing topics in mathematics

Key Features

  • Written by well-known experts in the field
  • Self-contained volume in series covering one of the most rapid developing topics in mathematics

Readership

Graduate students and academics

Details

No. of pages:
630
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 2006
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080463827
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444528469

About the Editors

Michel Chipot Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Zurich, Switzerland

Pavol Quittner Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Comenius University, Bratislava, Slovakia.

