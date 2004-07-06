Handbook of Differential Equations: Stationary Partial Differential Equations
1st Edition
Description
The book could be a good companion for any graduate student in partial differential equations or in applied mathematics. Each chapter brings indeed new ideas and new techniques which can be used in these fields. The differents chapters can be read independently and are of great pedagogical value. The advanced researcher will find along the book the most recent achievements in various fields.
Key Features
- Independent chapters
- Most recent advances in each fields
- Hight didactic quality
- Self contained
- Excellence of the contributors
- Wide range of topics
Readership
Graduate Students and academics.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Solutions of Quasilinear Second-Order Elliptic Boundary Value Problems via Degree Theory
Chapter 2: Stationary Navierâ€“Stokes Problem in a Two-Dimensional Exterior Domain
Chapter 3: Qualitative Properties of Solutions to Elliptic Problems
Chapter 4: On Some Basic Aspects of the Relationship between the Calculus of Variations and Differential Equations
Chapter 5: On a Class of Singular Perturbation Problems
Chapter 6: Nonlinear Spectral Problems for Degenerate Elliptic Operators
Chapter 7: Analytical Aspects of Liouville-Type Equations with Singular Sources
Chapter 8: Elliptic Equations Involving Measures
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 736
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 2004
- Published:
- 6th July 2004
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080495064
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444511263
About the Author
Michel Chipot
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Zurich, Switzerland
Pavol Quittner
Affiliations and Expertise
Comenius University, Bratislava, Slovakia.