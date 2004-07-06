Handbook of Differential Equations: Stationary Partial Differential Equations - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444511263, 9780080495064

Handbook of Differential Equations: Stationary Partial Differential Equations

1st Edition

Authors: Michel Chipot Pavol Quittner
eBook ISBN: 9780080495064
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444511263
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 6th July 2004
Page Count: 736
Description

The book could be a good companion for any graduate student in partial differential equations or in applied mathematics. Each chapter brings indeed new ideas and new techniques which can be used in these fields. The differents chapters can be read independently and are of great pedagogical value. The advanced researcher will find along the book the most recent achievements in various fields.

Key Features

  • Independent chapters
  • Most recent advances in each fields
  • Hight didactic quality
  • Self contained
  • Excellence of the contributors
  • Wide range of topics

Readership

Graduate Students and academics.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Solutions of Quasilinear Second-Order Elliptic Boundary Value Problems via Degree Theory

Chapter 2: Stationary Navierâ€“Stokes Problem in a Two-Dimensional Exterior Domain

Chapter 3: Qualitative Properties of Solutions to Elliptic Problems

Chapter 4: On Some Basic Aspects of the Relationship between the Calculus of Variations and Differential Equations

Chapter 5: On a Class of Singular Perturbation Problems

Chapter 6: Nonlinear Spectral Problems for Degenerate Elliptic Operators

Chapter 7: Analytical Aspects of Liouville-Type Equations with Singular Sources

Chapter 8: Elliptic Equations Involving Measures

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
736
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 2004
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080495064
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444511263

About the Author

Michel Chipot

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Zurich, Switzerland

Pavol Quittner

Affiliations and Expertise

Comenius University, Bratislava, Slovakia.

