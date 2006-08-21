Handbook of Differential Equations: Ordinary Differential Equations - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444528490, 9780080463810

Handbook of Differential Equations: Ordinary Differential Equations, Volume 3

1st Edition

Editors: A. Canada P. Drabek A. Fonda
eBook ISBN: 9780080463810
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444528490
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 21st August 2006
Page Count: 752
Table of Contents

  1. Topological Principles for Ordinary Differential Equations (J. Andres)
    2. Heteroclinic Orbtis for Some Classes of Second and Fourth Order Differential Equations (D.Bonheure and L. Sanchez)
    3. A Qualitative Analysis, via Lower and Upper Solutions, of First Order Periodic Evolutionary Equations with Lack of Uniqueness (C. DeCoster, F. Obersnel and P. Omari)
    4. Bifurcation Theory of Limit Cycles of Planar Systems (M. Han)
    5. Functional Differential Equations with State-Dependent Delays: Theory and Applications (F. Hartung, T. Krisztin, H.O. Walther and J. Wu)
    6. Global Solutions Branches and Exact Multiplicity of Solutions for Two Point Boundary Value Problems (P. Korman)
    7. Singularities and Laplacians in Boundary Value Problems for Nonlinear Ordinary Differential Equations (I. Rachunková, S. Stanek and M. Tvrdý)

Description

This handbook is the third volume in a series of volumes devoted to self contained and up-to-date surveys in the tehory of ordinary differential equations, written by leading researchers in the area. All contributors have made an additional effort to achieve readability for mathematicians and scientists from other related fields so that the chapters have been made accessible to a wide audience.

These ideas faithfully reflect the spirit of this multi-volume and hopefully it becomes a very useful tool for reseach, learing and teaching. This volumes consists of seven chapters covering a variety of problems in ordinary differential equations. Both pure mathematical research and real word applications are reflected by the contributions to this volume.

Key Features

  • Covers a variety of problems in ordinary differential equations
  • Pure mathematical and real world applications
  • Written for mathematicians and scientists of many related fields

Readership

Mathematicians, Researchers,(post-)graduate students

About the Editors

A. Canada Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Granada, Granada, Spain.

P. Drabek Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of West Bohemia, Pilsen, Czech Republic.

A. Fonda Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Trieste, Trieste, Italy.

