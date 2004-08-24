Handbook of Differential Equations: Evolutionary Equations, Volume 1
1st Edition
Table of Contents
This book contains several introductory texts concerning the main directions in the theory of evolutionary partial differential equations. The main objective is to present clear, rigorous, and in depth surveys on the most important aspects of the present theory. The table of contents includes:
W.Arendt: Semigroups and evolution equations: Calculus, regularity and kernel estimates A.Bressan: The front tracking method for systems of conservation laws E.DiBenedetto, J.M.Urbano,V.Vespri: Current issues on singular and degenerate evolution equations; L.Hsiao, S.Jiang: Nonlinear hyperbolic-parabolic coupled systems A.Lunardi: Nonlinear parabolic equations and systems D.Serre:L1-stability of nonlinear waves in scalar conservation laws B.Perthame:Kinetic formulations of parabolic and hyperbolic PDE’s: from theory to numerics
Description
Readership
University libraries and Research mathematicians.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 578
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 2004
- Published:
- 24th August 2004
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080521824
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444511317
About the Editors
C.M. Dafermos Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Brown University, Providence, RI, USA
Eduard Feireisl Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Mathematical Institute AS CR, Prague, Czech Republic.