Handbook of Differential Equations: Evolutionary Equations - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444511317, 9780080521824

Handbook of Differential Equations: Evolutionary Equations, Volume 1

1st Edition

Editors: C.M. Dafermos Eduard Feireisl
eBook ISBN: 9780080521824
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444511317
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 24th August 2004
Page Count: 578
Table of Contents

This book contains several introductory texts concerning the main directions in the theory of evolutionary partial differential equations. The main objective is to present clear, rigorous, and in depth surveys on the most important aspects of the present theory. The table of contents includes:

W.Arendt: Semigroups and evolution equations: Calculus, regularity and kernel estimates A.Bressan: The front tracking method for systems of conservation laws E.DiBenedetto, J.M.Urbano,V.Vespri: Current issues on singular and degenerate evolution equations; L.Hsiao, S.Jiang: Nonlinear hyperbolic-parabolic coupled systems A.Lunardi: Nonlinear parabolic equations and systems D.Serre:L1-stability of nonlinear waves in scalar conservation laws B.Perthame:Kinetic formulations of parabolic and hyperbolic PDE’s: from theory to numerics

Description

Readership

University libraries and Research mathematicians.

C.M. Dafermos Editor

Brown University, Providence, RI, USA

Eduard Feireisl Editor

Mathematical Institute AS CR, Prague, Czech Republic.

