Handbook of Development Economics, Volume 1
1st Edition
For this Handbook authors known to have different views regarding the nature of development economics have been selected. The Handbook is organised around the implications of different sets of assumptions and their associated research programs. It is divided into three volumes, each with three parts which focus on the broad processes of development.
Volume 1 of the Handbook begins by discussing the concept of development, its historical antecedents, and alternative approaches to the study of development, broadly construed. The second part is devoted to the structural transformation of economies. The role that human resources play in economic development is the focus of the last section of this volume.
Economic Development: Concepts and Approaches. Introduction (T.N. Srinivasan). The concepts of development (A. Sen). The roots of development theory (W.A. Lewis). Alternative approaches to development economics (P. Bardhan). Analytics of development: Dualism (G. Ranis). Economic organization, information, and development (J. Stiglitz). Long-run income distribution and growth (L. Taylor, P. Arida). Structural Transformation. Introduction (H. Chenery). Patterns of structural change (M. Syrquin). The agricultural transformation (C.P. Timmer). Industrialization and trade (H. Pack). Saving and development (M. Gersovitz). Migration and urbanization (J.G. Williamson). Human Resources and Labor Markets. Introduction (T.N. Srinivasan). Economic approaches to population growth (N. Birdsall). Education investments and returns (T.P. Schultz). Health and nutrition (J. Behrman, A. Deolalikar). Labor markets in Low-income countries (M. Rosenzweig). Credit markets and interlinked transactions (C.Bell).
H. Chenery
Harvard University, Cambridge, MA, USA
T.N. Srinivasan
Yale University, New Haven, CT, USA
@qu:..." this is a wonderfully stimulating and comprehensive collection of essays on development economics. It deserves to be on the shelf of every serious scholar of development economics and to be closely read by graduate students working in the area."
@qu:"If one abmitiously attempts to make an overall evaluation of these two volumes, one must conclude that the two volumes are excellent and extremely worthwhile for all readers who are interested in development economics. Not only are almost all important problems tackled and very well presented in these two volumes, but also one learns how difficult the various problems of developing countries are and how difficult it is to achieve certain progress in the development of such countries. All chapters have an extremely good reference list so that one easily finds more literature should one desire to study specific problems."
@qu:..."The Handbook is an impressive accomplishment. Academics more than practitioners will be the beneficiaries, and a cohort of graduate students will find the comprehensive surveys and extensive bibliographies a basic reference."
@qu:..."Overall, the volume provides an admirable overview of the field of development economics for the topics that it covers. ...We certainly owe a debt of gratitude to Chenery† and Srinivasan for toiling with the huge task of putting this volume together. No one else could have done a better job."
@qu:..."The strength of the Handbook is that it presents a reasonable sample of articles on the main topics of development economics, narrowly defined."
@qu:"This addition to the prestigious North-Holland series of Handbooks in Economics is fully up to the high standards set by earlier titles. ..."
"... These books should be obligatory items on the acquisitions list of any libraries which take their coverage of development economics seriously."