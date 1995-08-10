Handbook of Development Economics, Volume 3B
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Policy Reform, Stabilization, Structural Adjustment and Growth. Introduction (J. Behrman, T.N. Srinivasan). Policy lessons from development experience since the second world war (A. Krueger). Poverty and policy (M. Lipton, M. Ravallion). Power, distortions, revolt and reform in agricultural land relations (H. Binswanger et al.). Human and physical infrastructure: investment and pricing policies in developing countries (E. Jiminez). Structural adjustment, stabilization and policy reform: domestic and international finance (V. Corbo, S. Fischer). Trade and industrial policy reform (D. Rodrik). The contributions of endogenous growth theory to the analysis of development problems: an assessment (P. Bardhan).
Description
This third volume of the Handbook of Development Economics employs rigorous theoretical and empirical frameworks. It focuses on policy and includes material from unpublished and not generally available sources. In
particular, it covers analytical and policy issues arising from the collapse of the paradigm of development based on import-substituting-industrialization in most developing countries; and the demise of centrally planned economies of
Eastern Europe and the Soviet Union. The volume also deals with the increasing recognition of the importance of micro behavioral responses to a range of incentives and unobserved factors both for analysis and for policy formulation. It discusses the ongoing process of economic reforms in developing countries by reducing state involvement in the economy through privatization, opening up the economy much more to foreign trade and investment and allowing market forces and the private sector to guide resource allocation to a much greater extent. As well as updating developments on topics which were included in the earlier volumes, this Handbook also includes different topics, such as econometric and
other empirical modeling tools for development analysis and the role of technology in the development process.
As in the previous volumes of the series, the chapters in this Handbook provide self-contained surveys summarizing not only received knowledge but also recent developments. Each chapter is also a definitive source, reference and teaching supplement for use by researchers and advanced graduate students.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 618
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1995
- Published:
- 10th August 1995
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080933344
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444823021
Reviews
@qu:...this is a wonderfully stimulating and comprehensive collection of essays on development economics. It deserves to be on the shelf of every serious scholar of development economics and to be closely read by graduate students working in the area. @source:Economic Record @qu:... an impressive accomplishment. @source:Journal of Economic Literature @qu:If one ambitiously attempts to make an overall evaluation of these two volumes,one must conclude that the two volumes are excellent and extremely worthwhile for all readers who are interested in development economics. Not only are almost all important problems tackled and very well presented in these two volumes, but also one learns how difficult the various problems of developing countries are and how difficult it is to achieve certain progress in the development of such countries. All chapters have an extremely good reference list so that one easily finds more literature should one desire to study specific problems. @source:Journal of Economics/Zeitschrift für Nationalökonomie @qu:..."One can reasonably expect all development economists to consult this volume extensively, but, as should now be clear, there is something here for everyone. The quantitative tools certainly have applicability beyond development economics, and the thought-provoking chapters on institutions and land will be of wide interest." @source:Economic Record @qu:..."On the whole, list the Ist and II nd volumes, the IIIA and IIIB volumes will be regarded as a collection of some excellent and useful surveys by many leading authorities in the field of development economics. ...together, they make excellent reading and sources of very useful references." @source:Economics of Planning
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
J. Behrman Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA, USA
T.N. Srinivasan Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Yale University, New Haven, CT, USA