Handbook of Defense Economics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444519108, 9780080478296

Handbook of Defense Economics

1st Edition

Defense in a Globalized World

Editors: Todd Sandler Keith Hartley
eBook ISBN: 9780080478296
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444519108
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 12th April 2007
Page Count: 698
Table of Contents

Dedication

About the Series

Preface

  1. Defense in a Globalized World: An Introduction Todd Sandler & Keith Hartley

  2. Economics of Defense in a Globalized World Martin C. McGuire

  3. Economics of Conflict: An Overview Michelle R. Garfinkel & Stergios Skaperdas

  4. Civil War Paul Collier & Anke Hoeffler

  5. Political economy of peacekeeping Binyam Solomon

  6. Terrorism: a Game-Theoretic Approach Todd Sandler & Daniel G. Arce

  7. Terrorism: an Empirical Approach Walter Enders

  8. The Political Economy of Economic Sanctions William H. Kaempfer & Anton D. Lowenberg

  9. The Econometrics of Military Arms Races J. Paul Dunne & Ron P. Smith

  10. Arms Trade and Arms Races: A Strategic Analysis Maria del Carmen Garcia-Alonso & Paul Levine

  11. Arms Industries, Arms Trade, and Developing Countries Jurgen Brauer

  12. Trade, Peace and Democracy: An Analysis of Dyadic Dispute Solomon W. Polachek & Carlos Seiglie

  13. New Economics of Manpower in the Post-Cold War Era Beth J. Asch, James R. Hosek & John T. Warner

  14. The Arms Industry, Procurement and Industrial Policies Keith Hartley

  15. Success and Failure in Defense Conversion in the ‘Long Decade of Disarmament’ Michael Brzoska

  16. A Survey of Peace Economics Charles H. Anderton & John R. Carter

Description

The second volume of the Handbook of Defense Economics addresses defense needs, practices, threats, and policies in the modern era of globalization. This new era concerns the enhanced cross-border flows of all kinds (e.g., capital and labor flows, revolutionary rhetoric, guerrillas, and terrorists) including the spillovers of benefits and costs associated with public goods and transnational externalities (i.e., uncompensated interdependencies affecting two or more nations). These ever-increasing flows mean that military armaments and armies are less able to keep out security threats. Thus, novel defense and security barriers are needed to protect borders that are porous to terrorists, pollutants, political upheavals, and conflicts. Even increased trade and financial flows imply novel security challenges and defenses. Globalization also underscores the importance of a new set of institutions (e.g., the European Union and global governance networks) and agents (e.g., nongovernmental organizations and partnerships). This volume addresses the security challenges in this age of globalization, where conflicts involve novel tactics, new technologies, asymmetric warfare, different venues, and frightening weapons. Volume 2 contains topics not covered in volume 1 – i.e., civil wars, peacekeeping, economic sanctions, the econometrics of arms races, conversion, peace economics, and the interface of trade, peace, and democracy. Volume 2 also revisits topics from volume 1, where there has been a significant advancement of knowledge – i.e., conflict analysis, terrorism, arms races, arms trade, military manpower, and arms industries. All of the main securities concerns of today are analyzed. Chapters are written by the leading contributors in the topic areas.

Key Features

Up-to-date surveys on the pressing defense issues: theoretical, empirical and policy issues. Coverage of theoretical and empirical studies of terrorism. *Contributions by the leading researchers in the field of defense economics.

Readership

Researchers and graduate students studying defense economics; policymakers, Armed Forces and staff colleges, undergraduates, think tanks and defense contractors

About the Editors

Todd Sandler Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Vibhooti Shukla Professor of Economics and Political Economy, University of Texas at Dallas, USA

Keith Hartley Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Centre for Defence Economics, University of York, UK

