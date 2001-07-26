Handbook of Cultural Health Psychology
1st Edition
The Handbook of Cultural Health Psychology discusses the influence of cultural beliefs, norms and values on illness, health and health care. The major health problems that are confronting the global village are discussed from a cultural perspective. These include heart disease, cancer, HIV/AIDS, pain, and suicide. The cultural beliefs and practices of several cultural groups and the unique health issues confronting them are also presented. The cultural groups discussed include Latinos, Aboriginal peoples, people of African heritage, and South Asians. The handbook contributes to increased personal awareness of the role of culture in health and illness behavior, and to the delivery of culturally relevant health care services.
- Many societies are culturally diverse or becoming so - the cultural approach is a unique and necessary addition to the health psychology area
- Satisfies the ever-increasing appetite of health psychologists for cultural issues in health and women's health issues
- Major and global health concerns are covered including heart disease, cancer, HIV/AIDS, pain, suicide, and health promotion
- The health beliefs and practices of Latinos, people of African heritage, Aboriginal peoples, and South Asians are presented without stereotyping these cultural groups
- The handbook provides excellent information for health care researchers, practitioners, students, and policy-makers in culturally pluralistic communities
- References are thorough and completely up-to-date
Health Psychologists (APA div. 38), cognitive and social psychologists, clinical psychologists, physicians
Part I: Health Psychology for a Cultural Perspective: Theoretical Considerations.
S.S. Kazarian and D.R. Evans, Health Psychology and Culture: Embracing the 21st Century.
M.S. Mulatu and J.W. Berry, Health Care Practice in a Multicultural Context: Western and Non-Western Assumption.
T.L. Armstrong and L.C. Swartzman, Cross-Cultural Differences in Illness Models and Expectations for the Health Care Provider-Client/Patient Interaction.
D.R. Evans and S.S. Kazarian, Health Promotion, Disease Prevention, and Quality of Life.
H.M. Shearer and D.R. Evans, Adherence to Health Care.
Part II: Health Psychology and Culture: Specific Health Concerns.
B. Baker, A. Richter, and S.S. Anand, From the Heartland: Culture, Psychological Factors, and Coronary Heart Disease.
C.C. Gotay, M. Muraoka, and J. Holup, Cultural Aspects of Cancer Prevention and Control.
A. Raj, H. Amaro, and E. Reed, Culturally Tailoring HIV/AIDS Prevention Programs: Why, When, and How.
C.T. Korol and K.D. Craig, Pain from the Perspectives of Health Psychology and Culture.
S.S. Kazarian and E. Persad, Cultural Issues in Suicidal Behavior.
Part III: Health Psychology: Issues with Specific Cultural Groups.
H. Betancourt and J.L. Fuentes, Culture and Latino Issues in Health Psychology.
S.S. Kazarian, Health Issues in North American People of African Heritage.
G.S. Renfrey and R.R. Dionne, Health Psychology and the Native North American Client.
X. Chen and L.C. Swartzman, Health Beliefs and Experiences in Asian Cultures.
P. Chandarana and J.R. Pellizzari, Health Psychology: South Asian Perspectives.
E.A. Wise, S.K. Carmichael, C.D. Belair, C.B. Jordan, and N.E. Berlant, Women's Health: A Cultural Perspective.
- No. of pages:
- 488
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2001
- Published:
- 26th July 2001
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080478289
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124027718
Shahe Kazarian
Dr. Shahe S. Kazarian is a Professor in the Department of Psychiatry, and an Adjunct Professor in the Department of Psychology at the University of Western Ontario. He is the author of numerous books, chapters, journal articles and tests in the health field. He is the coeditor with David R. Evans of Cultural Clinical Psychology published by Oxford University Press. He is the author of Diversity Issues in Policing, which is now in its Second Edition and was written for the Police Foundations Program. His research interests involve the study of diversity and health, and diversity approaches to service delivery. For many years he was a Department Head and more recently a Manager of two clinical speciality programs at a major psychiatric facility in Ontario, Canada.
The University of Western Ontario, London, Canada
David Evans
Dr. David R. Evans is a Professor in the Department of Psychology at the University of Western Ontario and is a practicing psychologist in Ontario. He is a past President of the Canadian Psychological Association, and the Ontario Psychological Association. He is the author of numerous books, chapters, journal articles and tests. His most recent books include The Law, Standards of Practice, and Ethics in the Practice of Psychology published by Emond Montgomery; Essential Interviewing (5th Edn.) with Maragret Hearn, Max Uhlemann and Alen Ivey published by Brooks/Cole, and with Shahe S. Kazarian he is the coeditor of Cultural Clinical Psychology published by Oxford University Press. He is also the author with Robert Butcher of Ethical Reasoning in Policing, which was written for the Police Foundations Program. His research interests include factors that affect Quality of Life and health promotion.He is a consultant with a number of police services in Ontario, Canada.
The University of Western Ontario, London, Canada
"The Handbook of Cultural Health Psychology edited by Shahé Kazarian and David Evans is a bold attempt to define a new hybrid field within a now mature subdiscipline of health psychology by examining both theoretical and applied issues. This complex but extremely informative and useful text... succeed[s] in many ways... Throughout the book one finds excellent examples of culturally tailored interventions..." --CONTEMPORARY PSYCHOLOGY
"This book highlights the relationship between culture and health psychology. For mental health professionals health psychology is a key approach to health promotion and maintenance as well as treatment rehabilitation and prevention of ill health... Each chapter in the book ends with a case history which is useful in putting together key elements of the chapter. This book is a useful addition to the expanding field of cultural psychology and cultural psychiatry." --INTERNATIONAL REVIEW OF PSYCHIATRY