Handbook of Cosmetic Science: An Introduction to Principles and Applications is a guidebook that aids in addressing several areas of concerns in cosmetic science. The book is comprised of 24 chapters that cover the wide spectrum of issues in cosmetics, from application of products up to the proper handling and packaging of cosmetic products. The text first discusses the importance of the body surfaces to which perfumes and cosmetics are applied such as the skin, hair, and teeth. Next the book deals with the chemistry of the raw materials that are processed in the cosmetics industry. The next chapters cover the formulation, production, and packaging of cosmetic products, along with product evaluation and measures to prevent damage to the goods.

The text will be of great use to individuals involved in the research, development, production, and application of cosmetic products.