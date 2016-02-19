Handbook of Cosmetic Science
1st Edition
An Introduction to Principles and Applications
Description
Handbook of Cosmetic Science: An Introduction to Principles and Applications is a guidebook that aids in addressing several areas of concerns in cosmetic science. The book is comprised of 24 chapters that cover the wide spectrum of issues in cosmetics, from application of products up to the proper handling and packaging of cosmetic products. The text first discusses the importance of the body surfaces to which perfumes and cosmetics are applied such as the skin, hair, and teeth. Next the book deals with the chemistry of the raw materials that are processed in the cosmetics industry. The next chapters cover the formulation, production, and packaging of cosmetic products, along with product evaluation and measures to prevent damage to the goods.
The text will be of great use to individuals involved in the research, development, production, and application of cosmetic products.
Table of Contents
Preface
Contributors
I Skin Physiology as a Basis for Cosmetic Practice
II Structure and Properties of Hair and Related Materials
III Physiology of the Teeth
IV Chemistry of Oils, Fats and Waxes
V Perfumery and Its Raw Materials
VI Cosmetic Colours
VII Miscellaneous Raw Materials
VIII The Chemistry of Surface Active Agents
IX The Physical Chemistry of Surface Active Agents
X Cosmetic Emulsions
XI Microbiology
XII General Technology
XIII Cosmetic Creams and Lotions
XIV Lipstick, Rouge, Eye Make-up, Manicure Preparations
XV Skin Tonics and Antiperspirant Lotions
XVI Face Powders, Talcs, Rouges
XVII Hair Products, Shampoos, Hair Dressings, Hair Colorants, Permanent Waving
XVIII Shaving Soaps and Creams
XIX Formulation of Oral Hygiene Products
XX Perfume Formulation and Product Perfuming
XXI Use of Antiseptics and Germicides in Toilet Preparations
XXII Testing and Evaluation of Cosmetics
XXIII General Packaging and Package Testing
XXIV Pressurized Packs (Aerosols)
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 566
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1963
- Published:
- 1st January 1963
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483186474