Handbook of Cosmetic Science - 1st Edition

Handbook of Cosmetic Science

1st Edition

An Introduction to Principles and Applications

Editors: H. W. Hibbott
eBook ISBN: 9781483186474
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1963
Page Count: 566
Description

Handbook of Cosmetic Science: An Introduction to Principles and Applications is a guidebook that aids in addressing several areas of concerns in cosmetic science. The book is comprised of 24 chapters that cover the wide spectrum of issues in cosmetics, from application of products up to the proper handling and packaging of cosmetic products. The text first discusses the importance of the body surfaces to which perfumes and cosmetics are applied such as the skin, hair, and teeth. Next the book deals with the chemistry of the raw materials that are processed in the cosmetics industry. The next chapters cover the formulation, production, and packaging of cosmetic products, along with product evaluation and measures to prevent damage to the goods.

The text will be of great use to individuals involved in the research, development, production, and application of cosmetic products.

Table of Contents


Preface

Contributors

I Skin Physiology as a Basis for Cosmetic Practice

II Structure and Properties of Hair and Related Materials

III Physiology of the Teeth

IV Chemistry of Oils, Fats and Waxes

V Perfumery and Its Raw Materials

VI Cosmetic Colours

VII Miscellaneous Raw Materials

VIII The Chemistry of Surface Active Agents

IX The Physical Chemistry of Surface Active Agents

X Cosmetic Emulsions

XI Microbiology

XII General Technology

XIII Cosmetic Creams and Lotions

XIV Lipstick, Rouge, Eye Make-up, Manicure Preparations

XV Skin Tonics and Antiperspirant Lotions

XVI Face Powders, Talcs, Rouges

XVII Hair Products, Shampoos, Hair Dressings, Hair Colorants, Permanent Waving

XVIII Shaving Soaps and Creams

XIX Formulation of Oral Hygiene Products

XX Perfume Formulation and Product Perfuming

XXI Use of Antiseptics and Germicides in Toilet Preparations

XXII Testing and Evaluation of Cosmetics

XXIII General Packaging and Package Testing

XXIV Pressurized Packs (Aerosols)

Index




No. of pages:
566
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1963
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483186474

H. W. Hibbott

