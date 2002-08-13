Handbook of Computer Aided Geometric Design
1st Edition
Description
This book provides a comprehensive coverage of the fields Geometric Modeling, Computer-Aided Design, and Scientific Visualization, or Computer-Aided Geometric Design. Leading international experts have contributed, thus creating a one-of-a-kind collection of authoritative articles. There are chapters outlining basic theory in tutorial style, as well as application-oriented articles. Aspects which are covered include:
Historical outline
Curve and surface methods
Scientific Visualization
Implicit methods
Reverse engineering.
This book is meant to be a reference text for researchers in the field as well as an introduction to graduate students wishing to get some exposure to this subject.
Readership
Libraries. Graduate students wishing to get some exposure to this subject.
Table of Contents
Preface.
Contributors.
Chapter 1: A History of Curves and Surfaces in CAGD (G. Farin).
Chapter 2: Geometric Fundamentals (W. Boehm, H. Prautzsch).
Chapter 3: Geometries for CAGD (H. Pottmann, S. Leopoldseder).
Chapter 4: Bezier Techniques (D. Hansford).
Chapter 5: Rational Techniques (H.J. Wolters).
Chapter 6: Spline Basics (C. de Boor).
Chapter 7: Curve and Surface Constructions (D. Hansford, G. Farin).
Chapter 8: Geometric Continuity (J. Peters).
Chapter 9: Splines on Surfaces (M. Neamtu).
Chapter 10: Box Splines (H. Prautzsch, W. Boehm).
Chapter 11: Finite Element Approximation with Splines (K. Hoellig).
Chapter 12: Subdivision Surfaces (M. Sabin).
Chapter 13: Interrogation of Subdivision Surfaces (M. Sabin).
Chapter 14: Multiresolution Techniques (L. Kobbelt).
Chapter 15: Algebraic Methods for Computer Aided Geometric Design (T.W. Sederberg, J. Zheng).
Chapter 16: Scattered Data Interpolation: Radial Basis and Other Methods (S.K. Lodha, R. Franke).
Chapter 17: Pythagorean-Hodograph Curves (R.T. Farouki).
Chapter 18: Voronoi Diagrams (K. Sugihara).
Chapter 19: The Medial Axis Transform (H. I. Choi, C. Y. Han).
Chapter 20: Solid Modeling (V. Shapiro).
Chapter 21: Parametric Modeling (C. M. Hoffmann, R. Joan-Arinyo).
Chapter 22: Sculptured Surface NC Machining (B. K. Choi, B. H. Kim, R. B. Jerard).
Chapter 23: Cyclides (W. Degen).
Chapter 24: Geometry Processing (T. A. Grandine).
Chapter 25: Intersection Problems (N. M. Patrikalakis, T. Maekawa).
Chapter 26: Reverse Engineering (T. Varady, R. Martin).
Chapter 27: Vector and Tensor Field Visualization (G. Scheuermann, H. Hagen).
Chapter 28: Splines over Triangulations (H-P Seidel, F. Zeilfelder).
Chapter 29: Kinematics and Animation (B. Juettler, M. G. Wagner).
Chapter 30: Direct Rendering of Freeform Surfaces (G. Elber).
Chapter 31: Modeling and Processing with Quadric Surfaces (W. Wang).
Details
- No. of pages:
- 848
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 2002
- Published:
- 13th August 2002
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080533407
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444511041
About the Author
G. Farin
Affiliations and Expertise
Arizona State University, Tempe, USA
J. Hoschek
Affiliations and Expertise
Technische Universität, Darmstadt, Germany
M.-S. Kim
Affiliations and Expertise
Seoul National University, South Korea
Reviews
"This is a 'must reference'..." N.S. Sapidis (University of the Aegean, Ermoupoli, Greece), in: (Computer-Aided Design, Vol. 37, 2005)