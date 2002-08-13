Handbook of Computer Aided Geometric Design

This book provides a comprehensive coverage of the fields Geometric Modeling, Computer-Aided Design, and Scientific Visualization, or Computer-Aided Geometric Design. Leading international experts have contributed, thus creating a one-of-a-kind collection of authoritative articles. There are chapters outlining basic theory in tutorial style, as well as application-oriented articles. Aspects which are covered include:

Historical outline

Curve and surface methods

Scientific Visualization

Implicit methods

Reverse engineering.

This book is meant to be a reference text for researchers in the field as well as an introduction to graduate students wishing to get some exposure to this subject.