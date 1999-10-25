Handbook of Community-Based and Home Health Nursing Practice - Elsevier eBook on VitalSource - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323060837

Handbook of Community-Based and Home Health Nursing Practice - Elsevier eBook on VitalSource

3rd Edition

Tools for Assessment, Intervention and Education

Authors: Marcia Stanhope Ruth Knollmueller
eBook ISBN: 9780323060837
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 25th October 1999
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323060837

About the Author

Marcia Stanhope

Dr. Marcia Stanhope, RN, DSN, FAAN

Affiliations and Expertise

The Good Samaritan Professor and Chair in Community Health Nursing, College of Nursing, University of Kentucky, Lexington, KY

Ruth Knollmueller

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Associate, School of Nursing, University of Connecticut, Storrs, CT

