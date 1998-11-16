Handbook of Coding Theory, Volume II
1st Edition
Part 2: Connections, Part 3: Applications
Authors: Author Unknown
eBook ISBN: 9780080929132
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444500878
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 16th November 1998
Table of Contents
Preface. List of Contributors. Codes and number theories (I. Honkala, A. Tietäväinen). Coding theory at work in cryptology and vice versa (H.C.A. van Tilborg). Codes and designs (V.D. Tonchev). Ploynomial codes and finite geometries (E.F. Assmus Jr., J.D. Key). Codes and groups (W.C. Huffman). Codes and association schemes: Basic properties of association schemes relevant to coding (P. Camion). Decoding of cyclic codes and codes on curves (R.E. Blahur). Contrained systems and coding for recording channels (B.H. Marcus, R.M. Roth, P.H. Siegel). Sequences with low correlation (T. Helleseth, P. Vijay Kumar). Array codes (M. Blaum, P.G. Farrell, H.C.A. van Tilborg). Concatenated codes and their multilevel generalizations (I. Dumer). Trellis structure of codes (A. Vardy). Deep space applications (S. Wicker). Author index. Subject index.
Description
The second volume of this work contains Parts 2 and 3 of the "Handbook of Coding Theory". Part 2, "Connections", is devoted to connections between coding theory and other branches of mathematics and computer science. Part 3, "Applications", deals with a variety of applications for coding.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1998
- Published:
- 16th November 1998
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080929132
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444500878
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Author Unknown Author
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.