Handbook of Clinical Adult Genetics and Genomics

SECTION I. THE PRACTICE OF ADULT GENETICS

1. Introduction to the field of Adult Genetics

Shweta Dhar

2. Basic Genetic Concepts

3. Evaluation of an Adult patient with a suspected genetic disorder

Maren Scheuner

4. Counseling the adult patient with a genetic disorder

Tanya Eble and Deanna Erwin

5. Genetic testing in adults

Robert Nussbaum

SECTION II: GENETIC DISORDERS IN ADULTS

6. Adults with developmental disabilities

Peter Hulick

7. Cardiovascular genetic disorders in Adults

Amy Roberts/Matthew Taylor

8. Gastrointestinal disorders with a genetic basis

Nishitha Pillai and Maria Blazo

9. Neurogenetic disorders in adults

Fuki Hisama

10. Pulmonary disorders with a genetic basis

Kanta Velamuri and Shweta Dhar

11. Hereditary connective tissue disorders

David Murdock and Hal Dietz

12. Endocrine disorders and genetics

Susan Samson

13. Renal disorders with a genetic basis

Rajeev Raghavan and Reza Bekheirnia

14. Genetic disorders that impact reproduction

Lorraine Potocki

15. Cancer Genetics

Shweta Dhar and Tanya Eble

16. Hematological disorders

Sarvari Yellapragada and Allison Bertuch

17. Metabolic disorders

Lindsay Burrage and Tarak Donti

18. Disorders of bone in adults

Sandesh Nagamani and Brendan Lee

19. Psychiatric disorders with a genetic basis

Lauren Murphy and Jennifer Posey

20. Immunogenetics

Wojciech Wiszniewski

21. Dermatogenetics

Virginia Sybert

22. Mitochondrial disorders

Fernando Scaglia

23. Transition of care for children with genetic disorders growing into adulthood

Cynthia Peacock

24. Preconception and prenatal genetics

Igna Van den Veyver and Sandra Darilek

SECTION III: ACCESS TO GENETIC SERVICES

25. Billing and reimbursement in adult genetics

David Flannery

26. Telegenetics and other care models in adult genetics

Ed Esplin, Ruth Abramson

27. ELSI

SECTION IV: FUTURE DIRECTIONS

28. Complex Inheritance and Precision Medicine

Murray Brilliant

29. Pharmacogenomics

Jonathan Berg

30. Gene Therapy/Gene Editing

Nicola Brunetti Pierre