Handbook of Chitin and Chitosan
1st Edition
Volume 1: Preparation and Properties
Description
The Handbook of Chitin and Chitosan is a must-read for polymer chemists, physicists and engineers interested in the development of ecofriendly micro and nanostructured functional materials based on chitin and their various applications.
Chitin is a versatile biopolymer that is produced from the exoskeltons of arthropods such as shrimp and crabs. Incorporation of chitin either in synthetic or natural matrices makes them more functional, active and more biodegradable. The three volumes of the Handbook of Chitin and Chitosan address the entirety of working with these materials from isolation, preparation and properties, through composites, nanomaterials, manufacturing and characterisations. This third volume covers the major applications of chitin and chitosan based IPN’s, blends, gels, composites and nanocomposites including environmental remediation, biomedical applications and smart material applications.
Key Features
- Provides a comprehensive overview of Chitin and Chitosan materials from their synthesis and nanomaterials, to their manufacture and applications
- Volume one focuses on the synthesis and properties of Chitosan and/or Chitin
- Includes contributions from leading researchers accross the globe and from industry, academia, government and private research institutions
- Highlights current status and future opportunities
Readership
Polymer chemists, engineers and technologists. Researchers, graduates and postgraduates in the fields of material science, biomaterials and medicines. Biomedical scientists, bioengineers and chemical engineers with an interest in polysaccharides
Table of Contents
1. Polysaccharides: An Introduction
2. Chitin and chitosan: Origin, Properties and applications
3. Chitin and chitosan polymers: Chemistry, solubility and fiber formation
4. PEGylated chitin and chitosan derivatives
5. Solubility, chain characterisation and derivatives of chitin
6. Solubility, degree of acetylation and distribution of acetyl groups in chitosan
7. Chitin nanomaterials: Preparation and surface modifications
8. Electrospinning aspects of chitin and chitosan derivatives
9. Lifetime prediction of biodegradable chitin and chitosan based polymers
10. Current research on the blends of Chitosan as new biomaterials
11. Chitin and chitosan based aerogels
12. Chitin, chitosan: Marine to market
13. Miscibility, properties, and biodegradability of Chitin and chitosan
14. Chitin and Chitosan: Current status and future opportunities
Details
- No. of pages:
- 375
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128179703
About the Editor
Sabu Thomas
Professor Thomas is currently Pro-Vice Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University and the Founder Director and Professor of the International and Interuniversity Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology. He is also a full professor of Polymer Science and Engineering at the School of Chemical Sciences of Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, Kerala, India. Prof. Thomas is an outstanding leader with sustained international acclaims for his work in Nanoscience, Polymer Science and Engineering, Polymer Nanocomposites, Elastomers, Polymer Blends, Interpenetrating Polymer Networks, Polymer Membranes, Green Composites and Nanocomposites, Nanomedicine and Green Nanotechnology. Dr. Thomas’s ground-breaking inventions in polymer nanocomposites, polymer blends, green bionanotechnological and nano-biomedical sciences, have made transformative differences in the development of new materials for automotive, space, housing and biomedical fields. In collaboration with India’s premier tyre company, Apollo Tyres, Professor Thomas’s group invented new high performance barrier rubber nanocomposite membranes for inner tubes and inner liners for tyres. Professor Thomas has received a number of national and international awards which include: Fellowship of the Royal Society of Chemistry, London FRSC, Distinguished Professorship from Josef Stefan Institute, Slovenia, MRSI medal, Nano Tech Medal, CRSI medal, Distinguished Faculty Award, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Award for Scientific Excellence – 2016, Mahatma Gandhi University- Award for Outstanding Contribution –Nov. 2016, Lifetime Achievement Award of the Malaysian Polymer Group, Indian Nano Biologists award 2017and Sukumar Maithy Award for the best polymer researcher in the country. He is in the list of most productive researchers in India and holds a position of No.5. Recently, because of the outstanding contributions to the field of Nanoscience and Polymer Science and Engineering, Prof. Thomas has been conferred Honoris Causa (DSc) Doctorate by the University of South Brittany, Lorient, France and University of Lorraine, Nancy, France. Very recently, Prof. Thomas has been awarded Senior Fulbright Fellowship to visit 20 Universities in the US and most productive faculty award in the domain Materials Sciences. Professor Thomas has published over 800 peer reviewed research papers, reviews and book chapters. He has co-edited 80 books published by different publishers. He is the inventor of 6 patents and has delivered over 300 Plenary/Inaugural and Invited lectures in national/international meetings over 30 countries. He has established a state of the art laboratory at Mahatma Gandhi University in the area of Polymer Science and Engineering and Nanoscience and Nanotechnology through external funding from DST, CSIR, TWAS, UGC, DBT, DRDO, AICTE, ISRO, DIT, TWAS, KSCSTE, BRNS, UGC-DAE, Du Pont, USA, General Cables, USA, Surface Treat Czech Republic, MRF Tyres and Apollo Tyres.
Affiliations and Expertise
Pro-Vice Chancellor, Mahatma Gandhi University and Founding Director and Professor, International and Interuniversity Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, India
Anitha Pius
Professor Pius achieved her BSc. in Chemistry in 1985 from Holy Cross College, Nagercoil, Madurai Kamaraj University, India following this with and MSc and PhD in Chemistry. Her research interests are environmental chemistry and pollution control, polymer composites, nanocomposites, food chemistry, bioavailability – in vitro studies, photodegradation of pollutants, waste water treatments and anion sensors. Professor Pius is a reviewer for a number of well-known journals including Ecological Engineering, Environmental Monitoring and Assessment, Environmental Science and Pollution Research, Journal of Chemistry & Applied Biochemistry, Journal of Water Process Engineering, National Academy Science Letters and Separation Science and Technology.
Affiliations and Expertise
The Gandhigram Rural Institute (Deemed University), Dindigul
Sreerag Gopi
Mr Gopi is completing doctoral research in Polysaccharide composites for water purification in the group of Professor Anitha Pius and Professor Sabu Thomas in the Department of Chemistry at the Gandhigram Rural Institute (Deemed University), Tamilnadu, India. His research area includes preparation of Synthesis, characterisation of nanochitin, chitin nanowhiskers for crystal violet adsorption, reinforcement of chitin nanowhiskers in polyvinylidene fluoride for indigo carmine adsorption, Cellulose acetate and chitosan blend films for water treatment etc. He was awarded the prestigious Erasmus Mundus scholarship by EUPHRATES, European Union in the year of 2015 and has presented at several International conferences.
Affiliations and Expertise
The Gandhigram Rural Institute (Deemed University), Dindigul