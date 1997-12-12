Handbook of Chemometrics and Qualimetrics, Volume 20A
1st Edition
Part A
Table of Contents
- 886
- English
- © Elsevier Science 1997
- 12th December 1997
- Elsevier Science
- 9780080551906
- 9780444897244
@qu:There seems to be little doubt that this book will become a bible for all chemometricians...
...the order of chapters chosen by the authors turns out to be excellent, and the clarity of presentations, the uniformity of style between chapters presumably contributed by different authors, the plentiful cross-referencing between sections, and the good index, all provide testimony to the great care with which the volume has been written: clearly a labour of love! Moreover it is hard to point to a single area of any significance which has been omitted or which has received inadequate treatment and the use of simple and relevant example data sets throughout ensures a stimulating read and brings these potentially rather dry topics to life.
In short, this is a magnificent book, written by world-class innovators and users of chemometrics, and it deserves to be on the shelves of all teachers and researchers in the analytical sciences. @source:Journal of Pharmaceutical Analysis @qu:...there is evidence of considerable thought having been given to the problems that the material could present to a novice reader. In each chapter the discussion progresses smoothly from an elementary introductory section to the development of the target subject. With the type of material that this book covers, newcomers often experience difficulty in understanding the utility of abstract concepts. The authors have dealt effectively with this problem by a generous use of examples that are couched in terms that are meaningful to chemists. This book is a welcome addition to the field of chemometrics. @source:Applied Spectroscopy