Handbook of Chemical Vapor Deposition
1st Edition
Principles, Technology and Applications
Handbook of Chemical Vapor Deposition: Principles, Technology and Applications provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of chemical vapor deposition. This book discusses the applications of chemical vapor deposition, which is a relatively flexible technology that can accommodate many variations.
Organized into 12 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the theoretical examination of the chemical vapor deposition process. This text then describes the major chemical reactions and reviews the chemical vapor deposition systems and equipment used in research and production. Other chapters consider the materials deposited by chemical vapor deposition. This book discusses as well the potential applications of chemical vapor deposition in semiconductors and electronics. The final chapter deals with ion implantation as a major process in the fabrication of semiconductors.
This book is a valuable resource for scientists, engineers, and students. Production and marketing managers and suppliers of equipment, materials, and services will also find this book useful.
1. Introduction and General Considerations
1.0 Introduction
2.0 Historical Perspective
3.0 The Applications of CVD
4.0 CVD Coatings
4.1 Composite Nature of Coatings
4.2 Major Coating Processes
5.0 Profile of the CVD Industry
6.0 Trends in CVD
7.0 Book Objectives
References
2. Fundamentals of Chemical Vapor Deposition
1.0 Introduction
2.0 Thermodynamics of CVD
2.1 ΔG Calculations and Reaction Feasibility
2.2 Thermodynamic Equilibrium and Computer Programs
3.0 Kinetics and Mass Transport Mechanisms
3.1 Deposition Sequence
3.2 Deposition in a CVD Flow Reactor
3.3 Rate Limiting Steps
3.4 Mathematical Expressions of the Kinetics of CVD
4.0 Growth Mechanism and Structure of Deposit
4.1 Deposition Mechanism and Epitaxy
4.2 Structure and Morphology of CVD Materials
4.3 The Control of CVD Microstructure
References
3. The Chemistry of CVD
1.0 Categories of CVD Reactions
1.1 Thermal Decomposition (or Pyrolysis) Reactions
1.2 Hydrogen Reduction
1.3 Coreduction
1.4 Metal Reduction of the Halides
1.5 Oxidation and Hydrolysis Reactions
1.6 Reactions to Form Carbides and Nitrides
2.0 CVD Precursors
3.0 Halides
3.1 Halogens
3.2 Halide Formation or Halogenation
3.3 Halide Properties
4.0 Metal Carbonyls
4.1 Characteristics of the Carbonyls
4.2 Carbonyl Preparation
4.3 Metal Carbonyl Complexes
5.0 Metallo-Organic Precursors
5.1 Alkyls
5.2 Acetylacetonates
6.0 Hydrides
References
4. CVD Processes and Equipment
1.0 Introduction
2.0 Open and Closed Reactor Systems
3.0 Reactant Supply
3.1 Reactant Transport
3.2 Reactant Purity and Contamination
4.0 Thermal CVD: Deposition System and Reactor
4.1 Heating Methods
4.2 Atmospheric and Low Pressure Reactors
5.0 Exhaust and By-Product Disposal
6.0 Plasma CVD
6.1 Principles of Plasma Deposition
6.2 Characteristics of the Plasma CVD Process
6.3 Materials Deposited by Plasma CVD
6.4 Plasma CVD Equipment
7.0 Laser and Photo CVD
7.1 Laser CVD
7.2 Photo CVD
8.0 Metallo-Organic CVD (MOCVD)
9.0 Chemical Vapor Infiltration (CVI)
10.0 Fluidized-Bed CVD
References
5. The CVD of Metals
1.0 Introduction
2.0 Aluminum
2.1 CVD Reactions
2.2 Applications
3.0 Beryllium
3.1 CVD Reactions
3.2 Applications
4.0 Cadmium
4.1 CVD Reactions
5.0 Chromium
5.1 CVD Reactions
5.2 Applications
6.0 Copper
6.1 CVD Reactions
6.2 Applications
7.0 Gold
7.1 CVD Reactions
7.2 Applications
8.0 Iridium
8.1 CVD Reactions
8.2 Applications
9.0 Iron
9.1 CVD Reaction
9.2 Applications
10.0 Molybdenum
10.1 CVD Reactions
10.2 Application
11.0 Nickel
11.1 CVD Reactions
11.2 Applications
12.0 Niobium (Colombium)
12.1 CVD Reactions
12.2 Applications
13.0 Platinum
13.1 CVD Reactions
13.2 Applications
14.0 Rhenium
14.1 CVD Reactions
14.2 Applications
15.0 Rhodium and Ruthenium
15.1 CVD Reactions
15.2 Applications
16.0 Tantalum
16.1 CVD Reactions
16.2 Applications
17.0 Tin
18.0 Titanium
18.1 CVD Reactions
18.2 Applications
19.0 Tungsten
19.1 CVD Reactions
19.2 Applications
20.0 Intermetallics
20.1 Titanium Aluminides
20.2 Ferro Nickel
20.3 Nickel-Chromium
20.4 Tungsten-Thorium
20.5 Niobium-Germanium
References
6. The CVD of Non-Metallic Elements and Semiconductors
1.0 Introduction
2.0 Boron
2.1 CVD Reactions
2.2 Applications
3.0 Carbon and Graphite
3.1 Structure of Carbon and Graphite
3.2 Properties of CVD Graphite
3.3 The CVD of Graphite
3.4 Applications of CVD Graphite
4.0 Diamond and Diamond-Like Carbon (DLC)
4.1 Characteristics and Properties of Diamond and DLC
4.2 The CVD of Diamond
4.3 CVD Processes for Diamond
4.4 The CVD of DLC
4.5 Applications of Diamond and DLC
5.0 Silicon
5.1 Properties
5.2 CVD Reactions
5.3 Applications of CVD Silicon
6.0 Germanium
6.1 Properties
6.2 CVD Reactions
6.3 Applications
7.0 The CVD of III-V and II-VI Compounds
7.1 The III-V Compounds
7.2 The II-VI Compounds
7.3 Applications of III-V and II-VI Compounds
References
7. The CVD of Ceramic Materials
1.0 Introduction
2.0 The CVD of Borides
2.1 General Characteristics and Properties
2.2 Boriding
2.3 Direct Boride Deposition
2.4 Applications
3.0 The CVD of Carbides
3.1 Boron Carbide (B4C)
3.2 Chromium Carbide
3.3 Hafnium Carbide
3.4 Niobium Carbide
3.5 Silicon Carbide
3.6 Tantalum Carbide
3.7 Titanium Carbide
3.8 Tungsten Carbide
3.9 Zirconium Carbide
3.10 Miscellaneous Carbides
4.0 The CVD of Nitrides
4.1 Aluminum Nitride
4.2 Boron Nitride
4.3 Hafnium Nitride
4.4 Niobium Nitride
4.5 Silicon Nitride
4.6 Titanium Nitride
4.7 Miscellaneous Nitrides
5.0 The CVD of Oxides
5.1 Aluminum Oxide (Alumina)
5.2 Chromium Oxide (Chromia)
5.3 Hafnium Oxide (Hafnia)
5.4 Iron Oxide
5.5 Silicon Dioxide (Silica)
5.6 Tantalum Oxide (Tantala)
5.7 Tin Oxide
5.8 Titanium Oxide (Titania)
5.9 Zinc Oxide
5.10 Zirconium Oxide (Zirconia) and Yttrium Oxide (Yttria)
5.11 Mixed Oxides and Glasses
5.12 Oxide Superconductors
6.0 The CVD of Silicides
6.1 Molybdenum Disilicide
6.2 Tantalum Disilicide
6.3 Titanium Disilicide
6.4 Tungsten Disilicide
6.5 Other Silicides
7.0 The CVD of Chalcogenides
7.1 Properties of the Chalcogenides
7.2 Cadmium Telluride
7.3 Zinc Selenide
7.4 Zinc Sulfide
References
8. CVD in Electronic Applications
1.0 Introduction
2.0 Electronic Functions and Systems
2.1 Conductors, Semiconductors and Insulators
2.2 Categories of Electronic Devices
2.3 Device Miniaturization
2.4 Strained Layer Superlattice (SLS)
2.5 Three-Dimensional Structure
3.0 CVD in Electronic Technology
4.0 The CVD of Electrical Insulators
4.1 Silicon Dioxide (SiO2)
4.2 Silicon Nitride
5.0 The CVD of Semiconductors
5.1 Silicon
5.2 Diamond
5.3 III-V and II-VI Semiconductors
6.0 The CVD of Electrical Conductors
6.1 Refractory Metals
6.2 Silicides
7.0 The CVD of Substrates
8.0 The CVD of Superconductors
References
9. CVD in Optoelectronics and Other Electronically Related Applications
1.0 CVD in Optoelectronics
2.0 Optoelectronic Materials
3.0 Optoelectronic CVD Applications
3.1 Light Emitting Diodes (LED)
3.2 Light Detectors
3.3 Semiconductor Lasers
3.4 Trends in CVD Optoelectronic Applications
4.0 CVD in Photovoltaics
4.1 Photovoltaic Principle and Operation
4.2 Photovoltaic Material and Processing
5.0 CVD in Ferroelectricity
5.1 CVD Ferroelectric Materials and Their Properties
5.2 Applications of Ferroelectric CVD Materials
References
10. CVD in Optical Applications
1.0 Introduction
2.0 Optical Properties
3.0 Optical Materials Produced by CVD
4.0 Optical Applications of CVD
4.1 Antireflection Coatings
4.2 Reflective Coatings
4.3 Heat and Light Separation Coatings
4.4 Electrically Conductive Transparent Coatings
4.5 Architectural Glass Coating
4.6 Infrared Optics
4.7 Trends in CVD Optical Applications
5.0 CVD in Optical Fiber Processing
5.1 Optical Considerations
5.2 CVD Production of Optical Fibers
5.3 Infrared (IR) Transmission
References
11. CVD in Wear-, Erosion-, and Corrosion-Resistant Applications
1.0 General Considerations
2.0 Wear Mechanisms
2.1 Mechanical Wear
2.2 Corrosive Wear
2.3 Temperature Effects
3.0 CVD Coatings for Wear- and Corrosion-Resistance
3.1 Wear- and Corrosion-Resistance Materials and Their Properties
3.2 Wear and Corrosion Resistance Applications of CVD Coatings
4.0 CVD in Cutting-Tool Applications
4.1 Cutting Requirements
4.2 Wear and Failure Mechanisms
4.3 Cutting-Tool Coating Materials
4.4 Cutting Tool Materials and the Substrate Problem
5.0 CVD in Corrosion Applications
5.1 CVD Metals for Corrosion Resistance Applications
5.2 CVD Borides for Corrosion-Resistance Applications
5.3 CVD Carbides for Corrosion-Resistance Applications
5.4 CVD Nitrides for Corrosion-Resistance Applications
5.5 CVD Oxides for Corrosion-Resistance Applications
5.6 CVD Silicides for Corrosion-Resistance Applications
5.7 Examples of Corrosion Protection by CVD
6.0 CVD in Nuclear Applications
6.1 Nuclear Fission Applications
6.2 Nuclear Fusion Applications
7.0 CVD in Biomedical Applications
References
12. CVD in Fiber, Powder, and Monolithic Applications
1.0 Introduction
2.0 CVD in Fiber Applications
2.1 The CVD Process for Fiber Production
2.2 The CVD of Boron Fibers
2.3 The CVD of Silicon Carbide Fibers
2.4 Other CVD Fiber Materials
2.5 CVD Coatings for Fibers
2.6 Whiskers
3.0 CVD in Powder Applications
3.1 CVD Ceramic Powders
3.2 CVD Metal Powders
3.3 Coated Powders
4.0 CVD in Monolithic and Composite Applications
4.1 Graphite, Carbon-Carbon and Boron Nitride CVD Structures
4.2 Monolithic Metallic Structures
4.3 CVD Ceramic Composites
References
Appendix: Alternative Processes for Thin-Film Deposition and Surface Modification
1.0 Ion Implantation
2.0 Sol-Gel
3.0 Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD)
3.1 Evaporation
3.2 Sputtering
3.3 Ion Plating
References
Index
- No. of pages:
- 458
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 1999
- Published:
- 1st January 1999
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437744880
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815513001
Hugh O. Pierson
Hugh Pierson is a private consultant in Chemical Vapor Deposition. He was the head of the Deposition
Sandia National Laboratories (retired)