Handbook of Chemical Processing Equipment

The Handbook of Chemical Process Equipment is a major reference on process equipment. It provides practical understanding and description of the working principles, intended applications, selection criteria and fundamental design principles for equipment used throughout the process and allied chemical industries.

It is an important reference for engineers, and in particular chemical engineers who will use such a volume throughout their studies and careers. Each major unit operation and equipment associated with the operation is described in sufficient detail for the reader to obtain practical knowledge of the equipment's limitations and typical applications. The book contains sufficient working examples and references for the user to refer to more in-depth treatment of individual subject areas.