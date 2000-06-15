Handbook of Chemical Processing Equipment
1st Edition
Description
The Handbook of Chemical Process Equipment is a major reference on process equipment. It provides practical understanding and description of the working principles, intended applications, selection criteria and fundamental design principles for equipment used throughout the process and allied chemical industries.
It is an important reference for engineers, and in particular chemical engineers who will use such a volume throughout their studies and careers. Each major unit operation and equipment associated with the operation is described in sufficient detail for the reader to obtain practical knowledge of the equipment's limitations and typical applications. The book contains sufficient working examples and references for the user to refer to more in-depth treatment of individual subject areas.
Key Features
- A practical reference for chemical process equipment
- Can be used throughout the process and allied chemical industries
- Unit operations and equipment described in detail
Readership
Chemical engineers, mechanical engineers--student and professional. Process and plant engineers and designers. Environmental and design engineers specifying for industry
Table of Contents
Heat Exchange Equipment; Evaporative Cooling Equipment; Evaporating and Drying Equipment; Distillation Equipment; Mass Separation Equipment; Mechanical Separation Equipment; Mixing Equipment; Calculations for Select Operations; Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 535
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2000
- Published:
- 15th June 2000
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080523828
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750671262
About the Author
Nicholas P Cheremisinoff
Nicholas P. Cheremisinoff, Ph.D. (Ch.E.) is Director of Clean Technologies and Pollution Prevention Projects at PERI (Princeton Energy Resources International, LLC, Rockville, MD). He has led hundreds of pollution prevention audits and demonstrations; training programs on modern process design practices and plant safety; environmental management and product quality programs; and site assessments and remediation plans for both public and private sector clients throughout the world. He frequently serves as expert witness on personal injury and third-party property damage litigations arising from environmental catastrophes. Dr. Cheremisinoff has contributed extensively to the literature of environmental and chemical engineering as author, co-author, or editor of 150 technical reference books, including Butterworth-Heinemann’s Handbook of Chemical Processing Equipment, and Green Profits.
He holds advanced degrees in chemical engineering from Clarkson College of Technology."
Affiliations and Expertise
Ph.D. (Ch.E.). Consulting engineer