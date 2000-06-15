Handbook of Chemical Processing Equipment - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750671262, 9780080523828

Handbook of Chemical Processing Equipment

1st Edition

Authors: Nicholas P Cheremisinoff
eBook ISBN: 9780080523828
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750671262
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 15th June 2000
Page Count: 535
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
159.00
135.15
17200.00
14620.00
230.91
196.27
230.00
195.50
175.00
148.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
220.00
187.00
170.00
144.50
200.00
170.00
135.00
114.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Handbook of Chemical Process Equipment is a major reference on process equipment. It provides practical understanding and description of the working principles, intended applications, selection criteria and fundamental design principles for equipment used throughout the process and allied chemical industries.

It is an important reference for engineers, and in particular chemical engineers who will use such a volume throughout their studies and careers. Each major unit operation and equipment associated with the operation is described in sufficient detail for the reader to obtain practical knowledge of the equipment's limitations and typical applications. The book contains sufficient working examples and references for the user to refer to more in-depth treatment of individual subject areas.

Key Features

  • A practical reference for chemical process equipment
  • Can be used throughout the process and allied chemical industries
  • Unit operations and equipment described in detail

Readership

Chemical engineers, mechanical engineers--student and professional. Process and plant engineers and designers. Environmental and design engineers specifying for industry

Table of Contents

Heat Exchange Equipment; Evaporative Cooling Equipment; Evaporating and Drying Equipment; Distillation Equipment; Mass Separation Equipment; Mechanical Separation Equipment; Mixing Equipment; Calculations for Select Operations; Index

Details

No. of pages:
535
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080523828
Hardcover ISBN:
9780750671262

About the Author

Nicholas P Cheremisinoff

Nicholas P. Cheremisinoff, Ph.D. (Ch.E.) is Director of Clean Technologies and Pollution Prevention Projects at PERI (Princeton Energy Resources International, LLC, Rockville, MD). He has led hundreds of pollution prevention audits and demonstrations; training programs on modern process design practices and plant safety; environmental management and product quality programs; and site assessments and remediation plans for both public and private sector clients throughout the world. He frequently serves as expert witness on personal injury and third-party property damage litigations arising from environmental catastrophes. Dr. Cheremisinoff has contributed extensively to the literature of environmental and chemical engineering as author, co-author, or editor of 150 technical reference books, including Butterworth-Heinemann’s Handbook of Chemical Processing Equipment, and Green Profits.

He holds advanced degrees in chemical engineering from Clarkson College of Technology."

Affiliations and Expertise

Ph.D. (Ch.E.). Consulting engineer

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.