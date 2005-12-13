Handbook of Brain Tumor Chemotherapy
1st Edition
Description
Treatment of patients with a brain tumor remains one of the most challenging and difficult areas of modern oncology. Recent advances in the molecular biology of these neoplasms have improved our understanding of the malignant phenotype and have lead to the development of novel forms of chemotherapy, including “targeted” agents. The Handbook of Brain Tumor Chemotherapy reviews the state-of-the-art of chemotherapy development and clinical treatment of patients with this devastating disease.
Handbook of Brain Tumor Chemotherapy offers a unique cutting-edge compendium of basic science and clinical information on the subject of brain tumor chemotherapy, reviewing what has been accomplished thus far and how the field will continue to evolve with the development of more specific and efficacious chemotherapeutic agents. This book represents the most complete single-volume resource available for information on the subject of brain tumor chemotherapy.
Key Features
- Provides the most up to date information regarding conventional forms of cytotoxic chemotherapy, as well as the basic science and clinical application of molecular therapeutics, for the treatment of brain tumors
- Broadly appeals to anyone interested in the field of Neuro-Oncology and in the treatment of patients with brain tumors
- Useful to clinicians interested in a thorough overview of the use of chemotherapy in patients with a broad range of brain tumors as well as serving as a source of background information to basic scientists and pharmaceutical researchers with an interest in the molecular therapeutics of brain tumors
Readership
Neurosurgeons, neuro-oncologists, oncologists, neurologists, and oncological researchers with an interest in the development and application of chemotherapy to brain tumor patients.
Table of Contents
I. Pharmacology and Clinical Applications.
- Overview of Brain Tumor Epidemiology and Histopathology.
- Clinical Pharmacology of Brain Tumor Chemotherapy.
- Chemotherapy and Anti-Epileptic Drug Interactions.
- Brain Tumor Models for Cancer Therapy.
- Microarray Analysis and Proteomic Approaches to Drug Development.
- Chemotherapy Resistance.
- Clinical Trial Design and Implementation.
II. Molecular Biology and Basic Science.
- Molecular Genetics of Brain Tumors - An Overview
- Regulation of the Cell Cycle and Interventional Developmental Therapeutics.
- Apoptosis Pathways and Chemotherapy.
- Growth Factor Signaling Pathways and Receptor Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors.
- Ras Signaling Pathways and Farnesyl Transferase Inhibitors.
- PI3-Kinase, PKB/Akt, mTOR, and Internal Signaling Pathways.
- Tumor Invasiveness and Anti-invasion Strategies.
- Mechanisms of Angiogenesis in Brain Tumors and their Translation into Therapeutic Anti-tumor Strategies.
- Biology of the Blood-Brain and Blood-Brain Tumor Barriers.
III. Innovative Approaches to Chemotherapy Delivery.
- Intra-Arterial Chemotherapy.
- Blood-Brain Barrier Disruption Chemotherapy.
- Interstitial Chemotherapy and Polymer-Drug Delivery.
- Intratumoral Administration and Convection-Enhanced Delivery.
- Marrow Ablative Chemotherapy with Hematopoietic Stem Cell Rescue.
- CSF Dissemination of Primary Brain Tumors.
- Chemotherapy-Activating Gene Therapy.
IV. Chemotherapy of Specific Tumor Types.
- Chemotherapy of High-Grade Astrocytomas.
- Chemotherapy of Low-Grade Astrocytomas.
- Chemotherapy of Oligodendrogliomas.
- Chemotherapy of Oligoastrocytomas.
- Chemotherapy of Primary Central Nervous System Lymphomas.
- Chemotherapy of Medulloblastoma.
- Chemotherapy of Ependymoma.
- Chemotherapy of Glioneuronal Tumors.
- Chemotherapy of Pineal Parenchymal Tumors.
- Current Therapeutic Management Strategies for Primary Intracranial Germ Cell Tumors.
- Chemotherapy of Menigiomas.
- Chemotherapy for Brain Metasteses.
- The Role of Chemotherapy in Pediatric Gliomas.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 586
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2006
- Published:
- 13th December 2005
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080455938
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120884100
About the Editor
Herbert Newton
Dr. Newton is currently the Director of the Neuro-Oncology Center and CNS Oncology Program at the Florida Hospital Cancer Institute and Florida Hospital Orlando. He recently retired as a Professor of Neurology, Neurosurgery, and Oncology at the Wexner Medical Center at Ohio State University and the James Cancer Hospital, and was the holder of the Esther Dardinger Endowed Chair in Neuro-Oncology. He trained in Neuro-Oncology with Drs. Jerome Posner and William Shapiro at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York City, and since then had been in academic Neuro-Oncology for over 25 years – until his retirement. He has published more than 220 peer-reviewed articles and book chapters, and is the Chief Editor or Co-Editor of nine textbooks in the field of Neurology and Neuro-Oncology. In addition, he has been listed as a Best Doctor (Neurology) and Top Doctor for Cancer (Neuro-Oncology) for the past 18 years.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Neuro-Oncology Center; Medical Director, CNS Oncology Program, Advent Health Cancer Institute, Advent Health Medical Group Orlando, FL, United States
Herbert Newton
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Division of Neuro-Oncology, Department of Neurology, Co-Director, Dardinger Neuro-Oncology Center, Ohio State University Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio, USA
Reviews
"4 STARS - Overall, this is an interesting and informative new textbook on brain tumor chemotherapy and molecular therapeutics. It provides a comprehensive, broad overview of the current status of neuro-oncology clinical practice and research. This book will appeal particularly to neurosurgeons and oncologists who are actively involved in the treatment of patients with brain tumors, as well as basic scientists and pharmaceutical researchers who may just want to expand their repertoire of knowledge about the pertinent issues in this field." --SURGICAL NEUROLOGY (Vol 66, Issue, 3, September 2006)
"The editor and authors are to be congratulated on providing a timely and valuable reference on chemotherapy for brain tumors. This is a book that will be very useful for all neuro-oncologists and general oncologists treating patients with brain tumors" --Patrick Y. Wen, Harvard Medical School, in ONCOLOGY, Vol 20, Number 4, 2006
"In short, the Handbook of Brain Tumor Chemotherapy reflects the hope of recent advances in the treatment of brain tumors and will serve as a solid resource for readers." --Myra R. Rosenfeld, MD, Ph.D., Director, Division of Neuro-oncology, Department of Neurology, University of Pennsylvania, COMMUNITY ONCOLOGY (February 2006)
"In summary, the outstanding style of writing, structure and the multidisciplinary scientific content of this book make this publication a valuable publication. Its price is very reasonable and we highly recommend it to all neuro-oncology clinicians, investigators, and those in training." --Babak Kateb, Behnam Badie, Department of Neurosurgery, City of Hope Medical Center, California, in JOURNAL OF NEUROSURGERY