Handbook of Bioremediation
1st Edition
Physiological, Molecular and Biotechnological Interventions
Description
The levels of both organic and inorganic pollutants in the environment are increasing due to various natural hazards, as well as rapid urbanization and industrialization. The bioavailability of these compounds means they pose adverse impacts on human health and the environment. The use of biodiversity for rendering pollutants less toxic has gained considerable momentum in the past few decades. Plants and their associated microorganisms remove, stabilize, and transform pollutants in the soil, water, and atmosphere.
Handbook of Bioremediation discusses the mechanisms of responding to inorganic and organic pollutants in the environment, by using different approaches of phytoremediation and bioremediation. Part One focuses specifically on inorganic pollutants and the use of techniques such as metallothionein-assisted remediation, phytoextraction and genetic manipulation. Part Two covers organic pollutants and consider topics such as plant enzymes, antioxidant defense systems and the remediation mechanisms of different plant species.
This comprehensive volume is a must-read for researchers interested in plant science, agriculture, soil science and environmental science. The techniques covered in this book will ensure scientists have the knowledge to practice effective bioremediation techniques themselves.
Key Features
- Provides a comprehensive review of the latest advances in bioremediation of organic and inorganic pollutants
- Discusses a range of different phytoremediation techniques
- Evaluates the role of genomics and bioinformatics within bioremediation
Readership
Researchers and students interested in plant science, agriculture, soil science and environmental science
Table of Contents
1. Concept and types of bioremediation
Meng Wang
2. The use of industrial and food crops for the rehabilitation of contaminated areas with metal(loid)s: physiological and molecular mechanisms of tolerance
Erika S. Santos
3. Mechanistic overview of metal tolerance in edible plants: A physiological and molecular perspective
AMIT KUMAR
4. Phytoextraction of heavy metals by weeds: Physiological and molecular intervention
Pankaj Pathak
5. Phytomanagement of As-contaminated matrix: Physiological and molecular basses
Hafiz Muhammad Tauqeer Khan and Pia Muhammad Adnan Ramzani Sr.
6. Physiological and molecular mechanism of metal chelation and phytoextraction
Neera Garg
7. Metallothionein -assisted remediation
Aryadeep Roychoudhury
8. Phytochelatins and their relationship with modulation of cadmium tolerance in plants
Deyvid Novaes Marques
9. Thiol-dependent metal hyperaccumulation and tolerance in plants
Gagan Preet Singh Sidhu
10. Role of redox system in enhancing phytoremediation capacity in plants
Karima Salama
11. Hormonal regulation in enhancing metal/metalloid tolerance in plant: A basis of phytoremediation
Neera Garg
12. Role of reactive nitrogen species in enhancing metal/metalloid tolerance in plant: A basis of phytoremediation
Savita Duhan
13. Interplay between Selenium and Mineral Elements to Improve Plant Growth and Development
Fahim Nawaz
14. Phytoremediation and physiological mechanisms of metal resistance of plants of the tidal zone of the White Sea coast
E.F. Markovskaya
15. Physiological basis of aquatic plants in accumulating arsenic from soil and water
Bhupinder Dhir
16. Alteration of plant physiology by the application of biochar for remediation of metals
Qasim Ali
17. Role of glutathione in enhancing metal hyperaccumulation in plants
Anatoly Ivanov
18. Physiological and molecular basis of bioremediation of radionuclides
Chandra Obul Reddy Puli
19. Physiological and molecular basis of bioremediation of micropollutants
Muhammad Tariq Javed
20. Plant-Microbe Interaction: Relevance for phytoremediation of Heavy metals
Anindita Mitra
21. Molecular basis of arbuscular mycorrhizal fungal-plants interaction in remediation of potentially toxic metals
Laíze Aparecida Ferreira Vilela
22. Prospective use of efficient resistant plant growth promoting rhizobacteria in biofertilization and phytoremediation of heavy metal contaminated soil
Salwa Harzalli Jebara
23. Role of Secondary Metabolites in Salt and Heavy Metal Stress Mitigation by Halophytic Plants: An Overview
Mayank Varun
24. Genetic basis of metal hyperaccumulation
Mahmood-ur-Rahman Ansari
25. Antioxidant defenses system and bioremediation
Wojciech Kraj
26. Gene regulation in halophytes in conferring salt tolerance
Ali Raza
27. Recent advances toward exploiting medicinal plants as phytoremediators
Mojtaba Kordrostami
28. Can plants be considered as phytoremediators for desalination of saline wastewater: a comprehensive review
Mojtaba Kordrostami
29. Genomics in understanding bioremediation of inorganic pollutants
Tahira Yasmeen
30. Genetic engineering of plants to tolerate toxic metals and metalloids
Ali Raza
31. Metal-binding proteins and peptides in bioremediation and phytoremediation of heavy metals
Mahmood-ur-Rahman Ansari
32. Bioremediation of heavy metals using the symbiosis of hydrophytes and metal resistant bacteria
Muhammad Faisal
33. Bioremediation of heavy metals using symbiosis between leguminous plants and genetically engineered rhizobia
Yasser Arabi El-Tahlawy Sr.
34. Plant enzymes in metabolism of organic pollutants
Gagan Preet Singh Sidhu
35. Alteration of plant physiology by the application of biochar for remediation of organic pollutants
Muhammad Tariq Javed
36. Role of reactive nitrogen species in mitigating organic pollutants-induced plant damages
SHAKEEL Ahmad
37. Antioxidant defenses system in bioremediation organic pollutants
Muhammad Tariq Javed
38. Role of redox system in enhancing remediation of organic pollutants in plants
Muhammad Arif Ali
39. Role of glutathione in enhancing plants tolerance to organic pollutants
Deepanshi Jaiswal
40. The role of plant species in phytoremediation of wastewater contaminated with phenolic compounds and fuel hydrocarbons
Alexandros Stefanakis
41. Physiological and molecular basis for remediation of polyaromatic hydrocarbons
Rajiv Ranjan
42. Physiological and molecular basis for remediation of pesticides
Rajiv Ranjan
43. Environmental concerns associated with explosives (HMX, TNT, RDX), heavy metals and metalloids from shooting range soils: prevailing issues, leading management practices, and future perspectives
Hafiz Muhammad Tauqeer Khan and Muhammad Iqbal
44. Physiological and molecular basis of plants’ tolerance to linear halogenated hydrocarbons
Saadia Basheer
45. Molecular basis of plant-microbes interaction in remediating organic pollutants
Rajiv Ranjan
46. Microbial degradation of organic pollutants using indigenous bacterial strains
Muhammad Faisal
47. Molecular basis of plant-microbes interaction in remediating pesticides
Aryadeep Roychoudhury
48. Molecular basis of arbuscular mycorrhizal fungal-plants interaction in remediation of xenobiotics
Laíze Aparecida Ferreira Vilela
49. Transgenic plants - potential tool for the decontamination of organic pollutants
Shyama Weerakoon
50. Biodegradation of explosives by transgenic plants
Keshav Kant Sahu
51. Preparation of plants containing bacterial enzyme for degradation of polychlorinated biphenyls
Muhamamd Sohail Akram
52. Remediation of organic pollutants by Brassica species
Muhammad Zia-ur-Rehman
53. Bioremediation of organic contaminants based on biowaste composting practices
Florin Constantin Mihai
54. Bioremediation of textile dyes using Ferns
M.C.M Iqbal
55. Nanobioremediation: An innovative approach for environmental safety
Muhammad Shahid
56. Phytotoxicity and remediation strategies of nanomaterials
Nadeesh Adassooriya
57. Bioinformatic tools in understanding the molecular basis of phytoremediation of metals and other inorganic/organic pollutants
Satisha Hegde
Details
- No. of pages:
- 650
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st October 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128193822
About the Editor
Mirza Hasanuzzaman
Dr. Mirza Hasanuzzaman is Professor of Agronomy at Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University in Dhaka. He is a specialist in agronomy, plant stress responses, and crop physiology. His current work is focused on the physiological and molecular mechanisms of environmental stress tolerance (salinity, drought, flood, and heavy metals/metalloids). Dr. Hasanuzzaman has published over 60 articles in peer-reviewed journals. He has edited six books and written 30 book chapters on important aspects of plant physiology, plant stress tolerance, and crop production.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Agronomy, Faculty of Agriculture, Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University, Dhaka, Bangladesh
Majeti Narasimha Vara Prasad
Majeti Narasimha Vara Prasad is an emeritus professor in the School of Sciences at the University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad, India. He also taught at the North Eastern Hill University, Shillong, India. He has made significant contributions to the field of plant-metal interactions, bioremediation, and bioeconomy. He has also published over 210 research articles in peer-reviewed journals with Google Scholar h-index of 61. He is the author, co-author, editor and co-editor of several books by leading international publishers.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor, School of Life Sciences, University of Hyderabad, India