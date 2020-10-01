Handbook of Bioremediation

1. Concept and types of bioremediation

Meng Wang

2. The use of industrial and food crops for the rehabilitation of contaminated areas with metal(loid)s: physiological and molecular mechanisms of tolerance

Erika S. Santos

3. Mechanistic overview of metal tolerance in edible plants: A physiological and molecular perspective

AMIT KUMAR

4. Phytoextraction of heavy metals by weeds: Physiological and molecular intervention

Pankaj Pathak

5. Phytomanagement of As-contaminated matrix: Physiological and molecular basses

Hafiz Muhammad Tauqeer Khan and Pia Muhammad Adnan Ramzani Sr.

6. Physiological and molecular mechanism of metal chelation and phytoextraction

Neera Garg

7. Metallothionein -assisted remediation

Aryadeep Roychoudhury

8. Phytochelatins and their relationship with modulation of cadmium tolerance in plants

Deyvid Novaes Marques

9. Thiol-dependent metal hyperaccumulation and tolerance in plants

Gagan Preet Singh Sidhu

10. Role of redox system in enhancing phytoremediation capacity in plants

Karima Salama

11. Hormonal regulation in enhancing metal/metalloid tolerance in plant: A basis of phytoremediation

Neera Garg

12. Role of reactive nitrogen species in enhancing metal/metalloid tolerance in plant: A basis of phytoremediation

Savita Duhan

13. Interplay between Selenium and Mineral Elements to Improve Plant Growth and Development

Fahim Nawaz

14. Phytoremediation and physiological mechanisms of metal resistance of plants of the tidal zone of the White Sea coast

E.F. Markovskaya

15. Physiological basis of aquatic plants in accumulating arsenic from soil and water

Bhupinder Dhir

16. Alteration of plant physiology by the application of biochar for remediation of metals

Qasim Ali

17. Role of glutathione in enhancing metal hyperaccumulation in plants

Anatoly Ivanov

18. Physiological and molecular basis of bioremediation of radionuclides

Chandra Obul Reddy Puli

19. Physiological and molecular basis of bioremediation of micropollutants

Muhammad Tariq Javed

20. Plant-Microbe Interaction: Relevance for phytoremediation of Heavy metals

Anindita Mitra

21. Molecular basis of arbuscular mycorrhizal fungal-plants interaction in remediation of potentially toxic metals

Laíze Aparecida Ferreira Vilela

22. Prospective use of efficient resistant plant growth promoting rhizobacteria in biofertilization and phytoremediation of heavy metal contaminated soil

Salwa Harzalli Jebara

23. Role of Secondary Metabolites in Salt and Heavy Metal Stress Mitigation by Halophytic Plants: An Overview

Mayank Varun

24. Genetic basis of metal hyperaccumulation

Mahmood-ur-Rahman Ansari

25. Antioxidant defenses system and bioremediation

Wojciech Kraj

26. Gene regulation in halophytes in conferring salt tolerance

Ali Raza

27. Recent advances toward exploiting medicinal plants as phytoremediators

Mojtaba Kordrostami

28. Can plants be considered as phytoremediators for desalination of saline wastewater: a comprehensive review

Mojtaba Kordrostami

29. Genomics in understanding bioremediation of inorganic pollutants

Tahira Yasmeen

30. Genetic engineering of plants to tolerate toxic metals and metalloids

Ali Raza

31. Metal-binding proteins and peptides in bioremediation and phytoremediation of heavy metals

Mahmood-ur-Rahman Ansari

32. Bioremediation of heavy metals using the symbiosis of hydrophytes and metal resistant bacteria

Muhammad Faisal

33. Bioremediation of heavy metals using symbiosis between leguminous plants and genetically engineered rhizobia

Yasser Arabi El-Tahlawy Sr.

34. Plant enzymes in metabolism of organic pollutants

Gagan Preet Singh Sidhu

35. Alteration of plant physiology by the application of biochar for remediation of organic pollutants

Muhammad Tariq Javed

36. Role of reactive nitrogen species in mitigating organic pollutants-induced plant damages

SHAKEEL Ahmad

37. Antioxidant defenses system in bioremediation organic pollutants

Muhammad Tariq Javed

38. Role of redox system in enhancing remediation of organic pollutants in plants

Muhammad Arif Ali

39. Role of glutathione in enhancing plants tolerance to organic pollutants

Deepanshi Jaiswal

40. The role of plant species in phytoremediation of wastewater contaminated with phenolic compounds and fuel hydrocarbons

Alexandros Stefanakis

41. Physiological and molecular basis for remediation of polyaromatic hydrocarbons

Rajiv Ranjan

42. Physiological and molecular basis for remediation of pesticides

Rajiv Ranjan

43. Environmental concerns associated with explosives (HMX, TNT, RDX), heavy metals and metalloids from shooting range soils: prevailing issues, leading management practices, and future perspectives

Hafiz Muhammad Tauqeer Khan and Muhammad Iqbal

44. Physiological and molecular basis of plants’ tolerance to linear halogenated hydrocarbons

Saadia Basheer

45. Molecular basis of plant-microbes interaction in remediating organic pollutants

Rajiv Ranjan

46. Microbial degradation of organic pollutants using indigenous bacterial strains

Muhammad Faisal

47. Molecular basis of plant-microbes interaction in remediating pesticides

Aryadeep Roychoudhury

48. Molecular basis of arbuscular mycorrhizal fungal-plants interaction in remediation of xenobiotics

Laíze Aparecida Ferreira Vilela

49. Transgenic plants - potential tool for the decontamination of organic pollutants

Shyama Weerakoon

50. Biodegradation of explosives by transgenic plants

Keshav Kant Sahu

51. Preparation of plants containing bacterial enzyme for degradation of polychlorinated biphenyls

Muhamamd Sohail Akram

52. Remediation of organic pollutants by Brassica species

Muhammad Zia-ur-Rehman

53. Bioremediation of organic contaminants based on biowaste composting practices

Florin Constantin Mihai

54. Bioremediation of textile dyes using Ferns

M.C.M Iqbal

55. Nanobioremediation: An innovative approach for environmental safety

Muhammad Shahid

56. Phytotoxicity and remediation strategies of nanomaterials

Nadeesh Adassooriya

57. Bioinformatic tools in understanding the molecular basis of phytoremediation of metals and other inorganic/organic pollutants

Satisha Hegde