Handbook of Biomedical Engineering
1st Edition
Description
Handbook of Biomedical Engineering covers the most important used systems and materials in biomedical engineering. This book is organized into six parts: Biomedical Instrumentation and Devices, Medical Imaging, Computers in Medicine, Biomaterials and Biomechanics, Clinical Engineering, and Engineering in Physiological Systems Analysis. These parts encompassing 27 chapters cover the basic principles, design data and criteria, and applications and their medical and/or biological relationships.
Part I deals with the principles, mode of operation, and uses of various biomedical instruments and devices, including transducers, electrocardiograph, implantable electrical devices, biotelemetry, patient monitoring systems, hearing aids, and implantable insulin delivery systems. Parts II and III describe the basic principle of medical imaging devices and the application of computers in medicine, particularly in the fields of data management, critical care, clinical laboratory, radiology, artificial intelligence, and research. Part IV focuses on the application of biomaterials and biomechanics in orthopedic and accident investigation, while Part V considers the major functions of clinical engineering. Part VI provides the principles and application of mathematical models in physiological systems analysis.
This book is valuable as a general reference for courses in a biomedical engineering curriculum.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Part I Biomedical instrumentation and devices
Chapter 1 Biomedical Transducers
I. Introduction
II. Transducer Categories
III. Characteristics of Transducers
IV. Electrodes: Sensing and Stimulating
V. Physical Sensors
VI. Chemical Transducers
References
Chapter 2 Electrocardiograph: Specifications and Design Parameters
I. Introduction
II. The Cardiogram
III. Measurement Requirements
IV. Performance Standards and Overall Accuracy
V. Cardiograph Functional Elements
VI. Leads and Lead Switching
VII. Cardiograph Frequency Response
VIII. Patient Connection Considerations
IX. Interference and Noise
X. Cardiogram Recorder
Bibliography
Chapter 3 Electrosurgery
I. Introduction
II. Historical Development
III. Generator Characteristics
IV. Electrosurgical Waveforms
V. Dispersive Electrodes
VI. Summary
References
Chapter 4 Implantable Medical Electrical Devices
I. Introduction
II. Biocompatible Materials
III. Functions of an Implantable Electronic Device
IV. Cardiac Pacemakers
V. Neural Stimulators
VI. Tissue Growth Stimulators
VII. Sensory Aids
VIII. Summary
References
Chapter 5 Implantable Electrodes and Leads
I. Introduction
II. Connection
III. Conductor
IV. Insulation
V. Anchoring the Conductor
VI. Guidance System
VII. Anchoring the Distal End
VIII. Active Element
IX. Applications
References
Chapter 6 Biotelemetry
I. Introduction
II. Classification and Principles of Biotelemetry
III. Cable Transmission
IV. Radiotelemetry
V. Carrier Frequency
VI. Multiplexing
VII. Modulation
VIII. Pulse Modulation
IX. Passive Telemetry Systems
X. Implantable Systems
XI. Batteries
XII. Ultrasound and Light Telemetry
XIII. Telephonic Telemetry
References
Chapter 7 Patient Monitoring Systems
I. Introduction
II. Requirements of the System
III. The Modern System
IV. Arrhythmia Monitoring System
V. Design Parameters
VI. Summary
Bibliography
Chapter 8 Hearing Aids
I. Introduction
II . Hearing Fundamentals
III. Symptoms and Causes of Hearing Disorders
IV. Hearing Aid Implementation
V. Hearing Aid Fitting Procedures
References
Chapter 9 Implantable Insulin Delivery Systems
I. Introduction
II. New Techniques of Insulin Administration
III. Alternate Routes
IV. Conclusion
References
Part II Medical Imaging
Chapter 10 Beam/Ray Imaging
I. Introduction
II. Radiographic Imaging
III. Computed Tomography
IV. Nuclear Medicine (Gamma-Ray) Imaging
V. Ultrasonic Imaging
VI. Endoscopy
References
Chapter 11 Magnetic Resonance Imaging
I. Introduction
II. Basic Principles of Magnetic Resonance
III. Vector Description of Magnetic Resonance
IV. The Two Domains
V. Signal Excitation and Detection
VI. Relaxation
VII. The Spin Echo
VIII. The NMR Spectrum
IX. Principles of NMR Imaging
X. Multiple Slice versus Volume Imaging
XI. The Imaging Pulse Sequence
XII. Factors Affecting Image Appearance
XIII. Effect of Field Strength in MRI
XIV. Pulse Sequences and Image Contrast
XV. Effect of Flow on Magnetic Resonance Images
XVI. Chemical Shift Imaging (CSI)
XVII. Instrumentation
XVIII. Safety
References
Part III Computers in Medicine
Chapter 12 Database Management
I. Introduction
II. Advantages and Disadvantages of a DBMS
III. In-House Systems
IV. Commercially Available Systems
V. Desirable Features
VI. Specific Medical Applications
VII. Access Control
VIII. Backup and Remote Storage
References
Chapter 13 Computerized Critical Care Areas
I. Introduction
II. Planning and Designing a Computerized Critical Care Unit
III. Selection of Monitoring Equipment
References
Chapter 14 Clinical Laboratory Systems
I. Operation of the Clinical Laboratory
II. The Computer in the Clinical Laboratory
III. Selection of a Computer System
References
Chapter 15 Radiology: Computer Diagnosis and Pattern Recognition
I. Introduction
II. Digitizing the Data
III. Preprocessing the Data
IV. Extracting Features and Segmentation
V. Classification
VI. Image Processing Literature
References
Chapter 16 Computers in Medical Research
I. Introduction
II. Hardware
III. Software
IV. Interacting with Experimental Preparations
V. Additional Sources of Information
References
Chapter 17 Artificial Intelligence in Medicine
I. Introduction
II. Artificial Intelligence
III. Medical Applications of Artificial Intelligence
IV. Developing a Medical Expert System
Recommended Reading
Part IV Biomaterials and Biomechanics
Chapter 18 Biomaterials
I. Introduction
II. Polymers and Plastics
III. Metals
IV. Ceramics
V. Treated Natural Materials
VI. Tissue Reaction
VII. Sterilization of Biomaterials
References
Chapter 19 Biomechanics of Orthopedics and Rehabilitation of the Musculoskeletal System
I. Properties of Calcified and Other Musculoskeletal Connective Tissues
II. Materials Properties of Orthopedic and Rehabilitiation Devices
III. Structural Mechanics of the Musculoskeletal System
IV. Prostheses and Orthoses
References
Chapter 20 Biomechanics and Accident Investigation
I. Introduction
II. Biomechanical Injury Threshold
III. Accident Reconstruction
References
Part V Clinical Engineering
Chapter 21 Hospital-Based Clinical Engineering Programs
I. Introduction
II. Hospital Organization and the Role of Clinical Engineering
III. Major Functions of a Clinical Engineering Department
IV. Conclusion
References
Chapter 22 Regulatory Requirements and Health Care Codes
I. Introduction
II. FDA Regulations
III. Joint Commission on Accreditation for Hospitals (JCAH)
IV. National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) Standards
References
Part VI Engineering in Physiological Systems Analysis
Chapter 23 Mathematical Modeling of Physiological Systems
I. Introduction
II. Mathematical Modeling
III. Linear Systems: Approximation Expressions
IV. Block Diagram Representation of Physiological Systems
V. Simplification Using Analogous Systems
References
Chapter 24 Cardiopulmonary System Models
I. Introduction
II. Analog Computer Model
III. Myocardial Mechanics Model
IV. Distributed Parameter Models
V. Model Performance
VI. Cardiac Energy and Power Analysis
VII. Respiratory System Models
References
Chapter 25 Models of Gastrointestinal Tract Motility
I. Introduction
II . Mechanical Events
III. Electrical Activity
IV. Mathematical Models of Motor Activity
V. Conclusion
References
Chapter 26 Signal Transmission and Processing in the Nervous System
I. Introduction
II . Biopotentials
III. Electrical Transmission
IV. Synaptic Transmission
V. Neural Signal Processing and Modeling
References
Chapter 27 Noninvasive Biomedical Engineering Diagnostic Cardiology
I. Introduction
II . Doppler Echocardiography to Determine Flow Disturbances and Transvalvular Pressure Gradient
III. Phonoechocardiography for the Detection of Valvular Disease
IV. Ultrasonic Texture Analysis for the Detection of Myocardial Infarcts
V. Heart Wall Motion Studies to Determine Intracardiac Blood Flow Patterns and Assess Heart Pump Dysfunction
References
Index
