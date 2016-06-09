Handbook of Biofuels Production
2nd Edition
Handbook of Biofuels Production, Second Edition, discusses advanced chemical, biochemical, and thermochemical biofuels production routes that are fast being developed to address the global increase in energy usage.
Research and development in this field is aimed at improving the quality and environmental impact of biofuels production, as well as the overall efficiency and output of biofuels production plants. The book provides a comprehensive and systematic reference on the range of biomass conversion processes and technology.
Key changes for this second edition include increased coverage of emerging feedstocks, including microalgae, more emphasis on by-product valorization for biofuels’ production, additional chapters on emerging biofuel production methods, and discussion of the emissions associated with biofuel use in engines.
The editorial team is strengthened by the addition of two extra members, and a number of new contributors have been invited to work with authors from the first edition to revise existing chapters, thus offering fresh perspectives.
Key Features
- Provides systematic and detailed coverage of the processes and technologies being used for biofuel production
- Discusses advanced chemical, biochemical, and thermochemical biofuels production routes that are fast being developed to address the global increase in energy usage
- Reviews the production of both first and second generation biofuels
- Addresses integrated biofuel production in biorefineries and the use of waste materials as feedstocks
Readership
Professional engineers in the biofuel industry and researchers in academia from postgraduate level onwards working on biofuels
Table of Contents
Part One. Key issues and assessment of biofuels production
1. Introduction: An overview of biofuels and production technologies
- 1.1. Introduction
- 1.2. Development of (bio)chemical conversion technologies
- 1.3. Development of biological conversion technologies
- 1.4. Thermochemical conversion technologies
- 1.5. Process integration and biorefinery
- 1.6. Future trends
2. Multiple objectives policies for biofuels production: Environmental, socio-economic, and regulatory issues
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. Energy security and supply
- 2.3. Emission reductions, land use, and other environmental impacts
- 2.4. Food safety and development of rural areas
- 2.5. Biofuels support policies
- 2.6. Conclusions
3. Life cycle sustainability assessment of biofuels
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Main challenges for biofuel sustainability
- 3.3. Life cycle sustainability assessment methodology
- 3.4. LCA considerations of biomass to biofuel conversion routes
- 3.5. Overview of major findings of selected LCA studies in biofuel production
- 3.6. Conclusions
4. Biofuels: Technology, economics, and policy issues
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Moving from fossil fuel to biofuels: insights from socio-technical transition theory
- 4.3. Assessing first- and next-generation biofuels
- 4.4. Economic, environmental, and social issues
- 4.5. Policy actions and the regulatory framework
- 4.6. Conclusions
5. Feedstocks and challenges to biofuel development
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. Edible vegetable raw materials for biodiesel production
- 5.3. Nonedible/low-cost raw materials for diesel engine biofuel production
- 5.4. Raw materials for bioethanol production
Part Two. Biofuels from chemical and biochemical conversion processes and technologies
6. Production of biodiesel via catalytic upgrading and refining of sustainable oleagineous feedstocks
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. General background to biodiesel
- 6.3. Recent robust technology in biodiesel catalysis
- 6.4. Concluding remarks
7. Biochemical catalytic production of biodiesel
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. Lipases
- 7.3. Enzymatic production of biodiesel
- 7.4. New tendencies in enzymatic production of biodiesel
- 7.5. Biofuels similar to biodiesel produced using several acyl acceptors, different to methanol
- 7.6. Industrial biodiesel production using enzymes
- 7.7. Conclusions
8. Production of fuels from microbial oil using oleaginous microorganisms
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. Oleaginous yeasts and raw materials used for microbial oil production
- 8.3. The biochemistry of lipid accumulation in the oleaginous microorganisms
- 8.4. Microbial oil production in fed-batch cultures
- 8.5. Biodiesel production from microbial oil
- 8.6. Techno-economic evaluation of biodiesel production from microbial oil
- 8.7. Perspective of biofuel production from microbial oil
9. Biochemical production of bioalcohols
- 9.1. Introduction
- 9.2. Types of biomass for bioalcohol production
- 9.3. Bioalcohols
- 9.4. New technologies for bioethanol production
10. Production of biogas via anaerobic digestion
- 10.1. Introduction
- 10.2. Factors affecting the anaerobic digestion process
- 10.3. Advantages and limitations
- 10.4. Reactor configurations
- 10.5. Methods for enhancing the efficiency of anaerobic digestion
- 10.6. Process modeling
- 10.7. Process monitoring and control
- 10.8. Biogas utilization
- 10.9. Existing biogas installations
- 10.10. Conclusions and future trends
11. Biological and fermentative production of hydrogen
- 11.1. Introduction
- 11.2. Fundamentals of biohydrogen production
- 11.3. Biological hydrogen production strategies
- 11.4. Enhancing hydrogen production through metabolic engineering
- 11.5. Hydrogen production by cell-free enzymatic systems
- 11.6. Comparison of biohydrogen production techniques
- 11.7. Conclusions and outlook
12. Biological and fermentative conversion of syngas
- 12.1. Introduction
- 12.2. Fundamentals of syngas fermentation
- 12.3. Bacteria for syngas conversion
- 12.4. Effects of process parameters
- 12.5. Reactors for fermentative conversion of syngas
- 12.6. Product recovery
- 12.7. Examples of commercial and semicommercial processes
- 12.8. Conclusions for biological fermentation of syngas
13. Chemical routes for the conversion of cellulosic platform molecules into high-energy-density biofuels
- 13.1. Introduction
- 13.2. Oxygenated fuels via 5-HMF: furanic compounds
- 13.3. Levulinic acid as platform molecule to oxygenated fuels: alkyl levulinates and valeric biofuels
- 13.4. Oxygenated fuels via furfural: furan derivatives
- 13.5. Blending effect of oxygenated biofuels with conventional fuels
- 13.6. Catalytic conversion of γ-valerolactone to liquid hydrocarbon fuels
- 13.7. Furan derivatives as platform molecules for liquid hydrocarbon fuels
- 13.8. Sugars to hydrocarbon fuels: aqueous phase reforming process
- 13.9. Final remarks and future outlook
Part Three. Biofuels from thermal and thermo-chemical conversion processes and technologies
14. Catalytic fast pyrolysis for improved liquid quality
- 14.1. Introduction
- 14.2. Pyrolysis background
- 14.3. Catalytic pyrolysis
- 14.4. Catalytic pyrolysis: catalysts used
- 14.5. Catalytic pyrolysis: reactor setup
- 14.6. Conclusion and future opportunities
15. Production of bio-syngas and bio-hydrogen via gasification
- 15.1. Introduction
- 15.2. Biomass feedstock for gasification
- 15.3. Biomass gasification process
- 15.4. Gasification technology
- 15.5. Syngas technology: composition, conditioning and upgrading to valuable products
- 15.6. Current status in commercial gasification of biomass
- 15.7. Challenges and opportunities
16. Production of bioalcohols via gasification
- 16.1. Introduction
- 16.2. Gasification routes for alcohol production
- 16.3. Technical and economical analysis of the oxidative coupling of methane process
- 16.4. Conclusions and future perspectives
17. Production of biofuels via hydrothermal conversion
- 17.1. Introduction
- 17.2. Process chemistry
- 17.3. Process layout
- 17.4. Feedstock considerations
- 17.5. Product distribution and properties
- 17.6. Development of technology and current research
- 17.7. Lifecycle and techno-economic assessment
- 17.8. Conclusions
18. Production of biofuels via Fischer–Tropsch synthesis: Biomass-to-liquids
- 18.1. Introduction
- 18.2. Biomass-to-liquids process steps and technologies
- 18.3. Biomass-to-liquids final fuel products
- 18.4. Environmental and economic considerations of the BTL process
- 18.5. Commercial status of the biomass-to-liquids processes
- 18.6. Future prospects and challenges
19. Production of biofuels via bio-oil upgrading and refining
- 19.1. Introduction
- 19.2. Upgrading of biomass liquefaction products
- 19.3. Liquid fuel products from biomass through direct liquefaction and hydroprocessing
- 19.4. Conclusions
Part Four. Integrated production and application of biofuels
20. Biofuel production from food wastes
- 20.1. Introduction
- 20.2. Characteristics of food waste
- 20.3. Common food waste managements
- 20.4. Biofuels production
- 20.5. Conclusions and future trends
- List of abbreviations
21. Biochar in thermal and thermochemical biorefineries—production of biochar as a coproduct
- 21.1. Introduction
- 21.2. Biochar as a coproduct in biofuels and bioenergy production
- 21.3. Biochar from biorefinery residues
22. Algae for biofuels: An emerging feedstock
- 22.1. Introduction
- 22.2. Microalgal biomass and oil
- 22.3. Oil biosynthesis in microalgae
- 22.4. Mass cultivation
- 22.5. Biomass harvesting and dewatering
- 22.6. Oil extraction and transesterification
- 22.7. Conclusions and future directions
23. Utilization of biofuels in diesel engines
- 23.1. Introduction
- 23.2. Utilization of vegetable pure plant oil and crude oil in diesel engines
- 23.3. Utilization of biodiesel-based palm oil, jatropha oil, coconut oil, and kapok nut oil in diesel engines
- 23.4. Utilization of biodiesel B5-based cat-fish fat in diesel engines
- 23.5. The concept of using biofuel on engines (prime mover)
- 23.6. Conclusion and remarks
Details
- No. of pages:
- 770
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2016
- Published:
- 9th June 2016
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081004562
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081004555
About the Editor
Rafael Luque
Prof. Rafael Luque has significant experience in biomass and waste valorisation practices for the production of materials, fuels and chemicals. From 2009, he has been a Ramon y Cajal Fellow at University of Cordoba in Spain, but has also spent sabbatical periods at the EPA in Cincinnati, the Max Planck in Berlin and City University of Hong Kong
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Cordoba, Spain
Carol Lin
Dr Carol Sze Ki Lin is an Assistant Professor in the School of Energy and Environment at the City at University of Hong Kong
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Energy and Environment, City University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong
Karen Wilson
Prof. Karen Wilson is Chair of Catalysis and Research Director of the European Bioenergy Research Institute (EBRI).
Affiliations and Expertise
Aston University, UK
James Clark
Prof James Clark is a founding director of the world-leading Green Chemistry Centre of Excellence at the University of York, UK.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of York, UK