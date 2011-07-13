Handbook of Benzoxazine Resins

Professor Ishida has been a pioneer in the molecular characterization of composite interfaces. His activity extends to synthesis, surface vibrational spectroscopy, and rheology and processing of composite materials. He has also pioneered the development of new, very versatile polymers called polybenzoxazines. Professor Ishida received the following awards among others: The Global Salute to Polymers Award (The American Chemical Society); The Alexander von Humboldt Award for Senior Scientist, Humboldt Foundation, Germany, Oct. (1999); Eminent Scientist, Institute for Physical and Chemical Sciences (RIKEN:Japan); Award for Excellence in Adhesion Research, The Society of Adhesion; and The International Research Award, Society of Plastic Engineers (SPE). He is both SAMPE Fellow and SPE Fellow. He has been the coordinator for establishing a graduate college in polymers and petrochemistry at Chulalongkorn University, Bangkok, Thailand, in the past 20 years. He has 11 edited and translated books, 40 disclosures and patents, and over 440 papers to his credit. His H-index is 63 with total citations of more than 13,000 (as of 09/18/2014). He is a member of the editorial board of “The Journal of Adhesion,” “Journal of Nanostructured Polymers and Nanocomposites,” “Polymers,” “Journal of Materials,” “International Research Journal of Pure and Applied Chemistry,” “Austin Journal of Nanomedicine & Nanotechnology,” “International Journal of Nano Studies & Technology,” “International Research Journal of Pure and Applied Chemistry,” and “Recent Patents on Materials Science,” and Editor-in-Chief of "Composite Interfaces," and Associate Editor of “Polymers and Polymer Composites” as well as “Frontiers: Composite Materials.”