Handbook of B and T Lymphocytes

General Topics:<$> D.H. Adams, S. Shaw, and G. van Seventer,<$> Lymphocyte Adhesion Molecules: Role in Cell Adhesion and Intercellular Communication. E.C. Snow,<$> Signaling Mechanisms Utilized by Mammalian Cells. J.D. Ashwell,<$> Lymphocyte Programmed Cell Death. D. Zharhary,<$> Age Related Decline in B and T Cell Immunity. T Lymphocytes:<$> K.L. McCoy,<$> Mechanisms Responsible for the Processing and Presentation of Antigens to T Cells. K.B. Urdahl andM.K. Jenkins,<$> Antigen Presenting Cell Regulation of T Cell Activation. C.R. Mackay,<$> The Concept of Memory T Cells. W. Born, K.A. Kelly, and R. OBrien, g/<$>l T Cells. D.J. Cohen and P.A. Henkart,<$> Cytolytic T Cell Development and Function. S.H.E. Kaufmann and M.J. Reddehase,<$> T Cell Subsets and Defense against Bacteria and Viruses. V. Kumar, V. Bhardwaj, and E. Sercarz,<$> T Cell Recognition of Defined Peptides and Autoimmunity. B Lymphocytes:<$> L.B. Justement,<$> The B Cell Antigen Receptor: Consideration of Structure and Function. M.L. Peterson,<$> RNA Processing and Expression of Immunoglobulin Genes. S. Bondada and M. Garg,<$> Thymus–Independent Antigens. L.S. Marshall and R.J. Noelle,<$> Distinctive Signaling Pathways for TI versus TD Responses. W. Cushley and M.M. Harnett,<$> Regulation of B Lymphocyte Cell Growth and Differentiation by Soluble Mediators. D.L. Morris and T.L. Rothstein,<$> CD5+ B (B–1) Cells and Immunity. R. Krumdieck andJ.E. Volanakis,<$> Complement as an Effector Mechanism of Antibodies in Host Defense. D.M. Klinman,<$> Natural Antibodies, Immune Networks, and Autoimmunity.