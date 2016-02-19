Handbook of B and T Lymphocytes
1st Edition
Description
To compile this up-to-date handbook, Dr. Charles Snow of the University of Kentucky Medical Center has assembled works by a premier group of active investigators who meet the needs of todays researchers. The handbookprovides a broad overview of the historical and current research in B- and T-cell biology, and presents the latest developments in this fast-breaking field to all professionals concerned with the humoral immune response of the body.
Readership
Researchers in immunology, cell biology, and molecular biology
Table of Contents
General Topics:<$> D.H. Adams, S. Shaw, and G. van Seventer,<$> Lymphocyte Adhesion Molecules: Role in Cell Adhesion and Intercellular Communication. E.C. Snow,<$> Signaling Mechanisms Utilized by Mammalian Cells. J.D. Ashwell,<$> Lymphocyte Programmed Cell Death. D. Zharhary,<$> Age Related Decline in B and T Cell Immunity. T Lymphocytes:<$> K.L. McCoy,<$> Mechanisms Responsible for the Processing and Presentation of Antigens to T Cells. K.B. Urdahl andM.K. Jenkins,<$> Antigen Presenting Cell Regulation of T Cell Activation. C.R. Mackay,<$> The Concept of Memory T Cells. W. Born, K.A. Kelly, and R. OBrien, g/<$>l T Cells. D.J. Cohen and P.A. Henkart,<$> Cytolytic T Cell Development and Function. S.H.E. Kaufmann and M.J. Reddehase,<$> T Cell Subsets and Defense against Bacteria and Viruses. V. Kumar, V. Bhardwaj, and E. Sercarz,<$> T Cell Recognition of Defined Peptides and Autoimmunity. B Lymphocytes:<$> L.B. Justement,<$> The B Cell Antigen Receptor: Consideration of Structure and Function. M.L. Peterson,<$> RNA Processing and Expression of Immunoglobulin Genes. S. Bondada and M. Garg,<$> Thymus–Independent Antigens. L.S. Marshall and R.J. Noelle,<$> Distinctive Signaling Pathways for TI versus TD Responses. W. Cushley and M.M. Harnett,<$> Regulation of B Lymphocyte Cell Growth and Differentiation by Soluble Mediators. D.L. Morris and T.L. Rothstein,<$> CD5+ B (B–1) Cells and Immunity. R. Krumdieck andJ.E. Volanakis,<$> Complement as an Effector Mechanism of Antibodies in Host Defense. D.M. Klinman,<$> Natural Antibodies, Immune Networks, and Autoimmunity.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 505
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1994
- Published:
- 26th January 1994
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323140379
About the Serial Editor
E. Snow
Affiliations and Expertise
Chandler Medical Center, University of Kentucky
Reviews
@qu:This book dissects the biological basis for the ability of the adaptive immune system to help protect the vertebrates living in an infriendly world. Pieces of key information are presented in tabular form to provide the reader with a ready reference source for each topic. @source:--INTERNATIONAL JOURNAL OF THYMOLOGY