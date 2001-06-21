Handbook of Automated Reasoning, Volume II
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part V. Higher-order logic and logical frameworks.
Chapter 15. Classical Type Theory (Peter B. Andrews).
- Introduction to type theory.
- Metatheoretical foundations.
- Proof search.
- Conclusion.
Bibliography. Index.
Chapter 16. Higher-Order Unification and Matching (Gilles Dowek).
- Type Theory and Other Set Theories.
- Simply Typed &lgr;-calculus.
- Undecidability.
- Huet's Algorithm.
- Scopes Management.
- Decidable Subcases.
- Unification in &lgr;-calculus with Dependent Types.
Bibliography. Index.
Chapter 17. Logical Frameworks (Frank Pfenning).
- Introduction.
- Abstract syntax.
- Judgments and deductions.
- Meta-programming and proof search.
- Representing meta-theory.
- Appendix: the simply-typed &lgr;-calculus.
- Appendix: the dependently typed &lgr;-calculus.
- Conclusion.
Bibliography. Index.
Chapter 18. Proof-Assistants Using Dependent Type Systems (Henk Barendregt, Herman Geuvers).
- Proof checking.
- Type-theoretic notions for proof checking.
- Type systems for proof checking.
- Proof-development in type systems.
- Proof assistants.
Bibliography. Index. Name index.
Part VI. Nonclassical logics.
Chapter 19. Nonmonotonic Reasoning: Towards Efficient Calculi
and Implementations (Jurgen Dix, Ulrich Furbach, Ilkka Niemela).
- General Nonmonotonic Logics.
- Automating General Nonmonotonic Logics.
- From Automated Reasoning to Disjunctive Logic Programming.
- Nonmonotonic Semantics of Logic Programs.
- Implementing Nonmonotonic Semantics.
- Benchmarks.
- Conclusion.
Bibliography. Index.
Chapter 20. Automated Deduction for Many-Valued Logics
(Matthias Baaz, Christian G. Fermuller, Gernot Salzer).
- Introduction.
- What is a many-valued logic?
- Classification of proof systems for many-valued logics.
- Signed logic: reasoning classically about finitely-valued logics.
- Signed resolution.
- An example.
- Optimization of transformation rules.
- Remarks on infinitely-valued logics.
Bibliography. Index.
Chapter 21. Encoding Two-Valued Nonclassical Logics in Classical Logic (Hans Jurgen Ohlbach, Andreas Nonnengart, Maarten de Rijke, Dov M. Gabbay).
- Introduction.
- Background.
- Encoding consequence relations.
- The standard relational translation.
- The functional translation.
- The semi-functional translation.
- Variations and alternatives.
- Conclusion.
Bibliography. Index.
Chapter 22. Connections in Nonclassical Logics (Arild Waaler).
- Introduction.
- Prelude: Connections in classical first-order logic.
- Labelled systems.
- Propositional intuitionistic logic.
- First--order intuitionistic logic.
- Normal modal logics up to S4.
- The S5 family.
Bibliography. Index.
Part VII. Decidable classes and model building.
Chapter 23. Reasoning in Expressive Description Logics (Diego Calvanese, Giuseppe De Giacomo, Maurizio Lenzerini, Daniele Nardi).
- Introduction.
- Description Logics.
- Description Logics and Propositional Dynamic Logics.
- Unrestricted Model Reasoning.
- Finite Model Reasoning.
- Beyond Basic Description Logics.
- Conclusions.
Bibliography. Index.
Chapter 24. Model Checking (Edmund M. Clarke, Bernd-Holger Schlingloff).
- Introduction.
- Logical Languages, Expressiveness.
- Second Order Languages.
- Model Transformations and Properties.
- Equivalence reductions.
- Completeness.
- Decision Procedures.
- Basic Model Checking Algorithms.
- Modelling of Reactive Systems.
- Symbolic Model Checking.
- Partial Order Techniques.
- Bounded Model Checking.
- Abstractions.
- Compositionality and Modular Verification.
- Further Topics.
Bibliography. Index.
Chapter 25. Resolution Decision Procedures (Christian G. Fermuller, Alexander Leitsch, Ullrich Hustadt, Tanel Tammet).
- Introduction.
- Notation and definitions.
- Decision procedures based on ordering refinements.
- Hyperresolution as decision procedure.
- Resolution decision procedures for description logics.
- Related work.
Bibliography. Index.
Part VIII. Implementation.
Chapter 26. Term Indexing (R. Sekar, I.V. Ramakrishnan, Andrei Voronkov).
- Introduction.
- Background.
- Data structures for representing terms and indexes.
- A common framework for indexing.
- Path indexing.
- Discrimination trees.
- Adaptive automata.
- Automata-driven indexing.
- Code trees.
- Substitution trees.
- Context trees.
- Unification factoring.
- Multiterm indexing.
- Issues in perfect filtering.
- Indexing modulo AC-theories.
- Elements of term indexing.
- Indexing in practice.
- Conclusion.
Bibliography. Index.
Chapter 27. Combining Superposition, Sorts and Splitting (Christoph Weidenbach).
- What This Chapter is (not) About.
- Foundations.
- A First Simple Prover.
- Inference and Reduction Rules.
- Global Design Decisions.
Bibliography. A Links to Saturation Based Provers. Index.
Chapter 28. Model Elimination and Connection Tableau Procedures
(Reinhold Letz, Gernot Stenz).
- Introduction.
- Clausal Tableaux and Connectedness.
- Further Structural Refinements of Clausal Tableaux.
- Global Pruning Methods in Model Elimination.
- Shortening of Proofs.
- Completeness of Connection Tableaux.
- Architectures of Model Elimination Implementations.
- Implementation of Refinements by Constraints.
- Experimental Results.
- Outlook.
Bibliography. Index. Concept index.
