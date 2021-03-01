Handbook of Antiblocking, Release, and Slip Additives
4th Edition
Handbook of Antiblocking, Release, and Slip Additives, Fourth Edition, is the only comprehensive reference available on the subject of antiblocking, release, and slip additives, which are of high industrial importance. These additives are used to alter the properties and performances of polymers, minimizing adhesion, aiding separation, and improving the efficiency and cost of processing methods. These characteristics make additives an important topic across the spectrum of industry sectors that employ plastics and polymers.
Fully updated to include the latest research and additives, the book considers all essential aspects of chemistry, physical properties, influence on properties of final products, formulations, methods of incorporation, analysis, and effects on health and environment. It also provides a complete analysis of existing literature and patents. Processing is discussed in detail, including coverage of types and concentrations, the effect of the additives on the process and product properties, advantages and disadvantages, and examples of formulations. This combination of data and performance analysis makes the book a vital source of information for industry research and development as well as academia.
- Outlines the essential aspects of chemistry, physical properties, influence on properties of final products, formulations, analysis, and effects on health and environment
- Reviews the latest literature, related patents, and includes all new information currently available across 18 chemical families
- Covers processing including the types and concentrations, effects of additives, and examples of formulations
Academic researchers, R&D, production chemists and engineers, environmental engineers, industrial hygienists, medical professionals, civil engineers, students
1. Introduction
2. Generic Types
3. Standard Methods of Control
4. Transportation and Storage
5. Mechanisms of Action
6. Compatibility and Performance
7. Diffusion and Migration
8. Interaction with Other Components of Formulation
9. Processing and Additive Performance
10. Effect on Product Properties
11. Use in Specific Polymers
12. Use in Industrial Products
13. Various Processing Methods
14. Specialized Analytical Methods
15. Mathematical Modelling
16. Health, Safety, and Environmental Issues
17. Regulations and Data
18. Personal Protection
- 400
- English
- © ChemTec Publishing 2021
- 1st March 2021
- ChemTec Publishing
- 9781927885789
- 9781927885772
George Wypych
George Wypych has a Ph.D. in chemical engineering. His professional expertise includes both university teaching (full professor) and research and development. He has published 18 books, 47 scientific papers, and he has obtained 16 patents. He specializes in polymer additives, polymer processing and formulation, material durability and the development of sealants and coatings.
ChemTec Publishing, Ontario, Canada
