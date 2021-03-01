COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Handbook of Antiblocking, Release, and Slip Additives - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9781927885772, 9781927885789

Handbook of Antiblocking, Release, and Slip Additives

4th Edition

Author: George Wypych
eBook ISBN: 9781927885789
Hardcover ISBN: 9781927885772
Imprint: ChemTec Publishing
Published Date: 1st March 2021
Page Count: 400
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
325.00
243.75
250.00
285.00
521.77
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Handbook of Antiblocking, Release, and Slip Additives, Fourth Edition, is the only comprehensive reference available on the subject of antiblocking, release, and slip additives, which are of high industrial importance. These additives are used to alter the properties and performances of polymers, minimizing adhesion, aiding separation, and improving the efficiency and cost of processing methods. These characteristics make additives an important topic across the spectrum of industry sectors that employ plastics and polymers.

Fully updated to include the latest research and additives, the book considers all essential aspects of chemistry, physical properties, influence on properties of final products, formulations, methods of incorporation, analysis, and effects on health and environment. It also provides a complete analysis of existing literature and patents. Processing is discussed in detail, including coverage of types and concentrations, the effect of the additives on the process and product properties, advantages and disadvantages, and examples of formulations. This combination of data and performance analysis makes the book a vital source of information for industry research and development as well as academia.

Key Features

  • Outlines the essential aspects of chemistry, physical properties, influence on properties of final products, formulations, analysis, and effects on health and environment
  • Reviews the latest literature, related patents, and includes all new information currently available across 18 chemical families
  • Covers processing including the types and concentrations, effects of additives, and examples of formulations

Readership

Academic researchers, R&D, production chemists and engineers, environmental engineers, industrial hygienists, medical professionals, civil engineers, students

Table of Contents

1. Introduction
2. Generic Types
3. Standard Methods of Control
4. Transportation and Storage
5. Mechanisms of Action
6. Compatibility and Performance
7. Diffusion and Migration
8. Interaction with Other Components of Formulation
9. Processing and Additive Performance
10. Effect on Product Properties
11. Use in Specific Polymers
12. Use in Industrial Products
13. Various Processing Methods
14. Specialized Analytical Methods
15. Mathematical Modelling
16. Health, Safety, and Environmental Issues
17. Regulations and Data
18. Personal Protection

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© ChemTec Publishing 2021
Published:
1st March 2021
Imprint:
ChemTec Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781927885789
Hardcover ISBN:
9781927885772

About the Author

George Wypych

George Wypych has a Ph.D. in chemical engineering. His professional expertise includes both university teaching (full professor) and research and development. He has published 18 books, 47 scientific papers, and he has obtained 16 patents. He specializes in polymer additives, polymer processing and formulation, material durability and the development of sealants and coatings.

Affiliations and Expertise

ChemTec Publishing, Ontario, Canada

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.