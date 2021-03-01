Handbook of Antiblocking, Release, and Slip Additives, Fourth Edition, is the only comprehensive reference available on the subject of antiblocking, release, and slip additives, which are of high industrial importance. These additives are used to alter the properties and performances of polymers, minimizing adhesion, aiding separation, and improving the efficiency and cost of processing methods. These characteristics make additives an important topic across the spectrum of industry sectors that employ plastics and polymers.

Fully updated to include the latest research and additives, the book considers all essential aspects of chemistry, physical properties, influence on properties of final products, formulations, methods of incorporation, analysis, and effects on health and environment. It also provides a complete analysis of existing literature and patents. Processing is discussed in detail, including coverage of types and concentrations, the effect of the additives on the process and product properties, advantages and disadvantages, and examples of formulations. This combination of data and performance analysis makes the book a vital source of information for industry research and development as well as academia.