Handbook of Antiblocking, Release, and Slip Additives
3rd Edition
Description
This handbook, now in its third edition, is the only comprehensive reference available on the subject of antiblocking, release, and slip additives, which are of high industrial importance. These additives are used to alter the properties and performance of polymers: minimizing adhesion, aiding separation, and improving the efficiency and cost of processing methods. These characteristics make additives an important topic across the spectrum of industry sectors that employ plastics and polymers.
Fully updated to include the latest research and additives, the book considers all essential aspects of chemistry, physical properties, influence on properties of final products, formulations, methods of incorporation, analysis, and effects on health and environment. It also provides a complete analysis of existing literature and patents.
Processing is discussed in detail, including coverage of types and concentrations, the effect of the additives on the process and product properties, advantages and disadvantages, and examples of formulations.
The combination of the data and performance analysis makes this book a very important source of information for industry research and development and academia.
Key Features
- Enables productions chemists and engineers to improve efficiency and cost in processing of polymers.
- Provides critical information on the effect of additives on processing and properties, and assesses the advantages and disadvantages of additive use.
- Includes a detailed analysis of health, safety, environment, and regulatory issues, so readers can assess the risks.
Readership
Engineers and Scientists involved in the design and development of plastics materials and products, and the design and optimization of production processes using plastics.
Research and development, production chemists and engineers, environmental engineers, environmental professionals, industrial hygienists, legislators, medical professionals, civil engineers, university professors, students
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Generic Types
3. Standard Methods of Control
4. Transportation and Storage
5. Mechanisms of Action
6. Compatibility and Performance
7. Diffusion and Migration
8. Interaction with Other Components of Formulation
9. Processing and Additive Performance
10. Effect on Product Properties
11. Use in Specific Polymers
12. Use in Industrial Products
13. Various Processing Methods
14. Specialized Analytical Methods
15. Mathematical Modelling
16. Health, Safety, and Environmental Issues
17. Regulations and Data
18. Personal Protection
Details
- No. of pages:
- 370
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ChemTec Publishing 2014
- Published:
- 20th August 2014
- Imprint:
- ChemTec Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781927885055
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781895198836
About the Author
George Wypych
George Wypych has a Ph.D. in chemical engineering. His professional expertise includes both university teaching (full professor) and research and development. He has published 18 books, 47 scientific papers, and he has obtained 16 patents. He specializes in polymer additives, polymer processing and formulation, material durability and the development of sealants and coatings.
Affiliations and Expertise
ChemTec Publishing, Ontario, Canada