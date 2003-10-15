Handbook of Algebra, Volume 3
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Section 1A. Linear Algebra
Linear algebra over commutative rings (J.A. Hermida-Alonso).
Correction to the chapter in Volume 1, Matrix functions (L. Rodman).
Section 2A. Category Theory.
Monads of sets (E. Manes).
Section 2C. Algebraic K-theory.
Classical algebraic K-theory: the functors (A. Kuku).
Section 2D. Model Theoretic Algebra.
(see also Paul C. Eklof, Whitehead modules in section 3B)
Model theory for algebra (M. Prest).
Model theory and modules (M. Prest).
Section 3A. Commutative Rings and Algebras.
Monomial algebras and polyhedral geometry (R.H. Villareal).
Section 3B. Associative Rings and Algebras.
Whitehead modules (P.C. Eklof).
Flat covers (E.E. Enochs).
The Krull-Schmidt theorem (A. Facchini).
Coherent rings and annihilator conditions in matrix and polynomial rings (C. Faith).
Hamilton's quaternions (T.Y. Lam).
Group rings (S.K. Sehgal).
Semiregular, weakly regular and &pgr;-regular rings (A.A. Tuganbaev).
Max rings and V-rings (A.A. Tuganbaev).
Section 3C. Co-algebras.
Co-algebras (W. Michaelis).
Section 4A. Lattrices and Partially Ordered Sets.
Frames (A. Pultr).
Section 4D. Varieties of Algebras, Groups, ...
Quasivarieties (V.A. Artamonov).
Section 4E. Lie Algebras.
Free lie algebras (C. Reutenauer).
Section 4H. Rings and Algebras with Additional Structure.
Yangians and their applications (A.I. Molev).
Lambda-rings (F. Patras).
Section 5A. Groups and Semigroups.
Branch groups (L. Bartholdi. R. Grigorchuk. Z. Sunik).
