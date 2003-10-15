Handbook of Algebra - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444512642, 9780080532974

Handbook of Algebra, Volume 3

1st Edition

Series Editors: M. Hazewinkel
eBook ISBN: 9780080532974
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 15th October 2003
Page Count: 1184
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
225.00
157.50
157.50
157.50
180.00
157.50
157.50
180.00
180.00
126.00
126.00
126.00
144.00
126.00
126.00
144.00
300.00
225.00
210.00
225.00
240.00
225.00
225.00
240.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Preface.
Outline of the Series.
List of Contributors.

Section 1A. Linear Algebra
Linear algebra over commutative rings (J.A. Hermida-Alonso).
Correction to the chapter in Volume 1, Matrix functions (L. Rodman).

Section 2A. Category Theory.
Monads of sets (E. Manes).

Section 2C. Algebraic K-theory.
Classical algebraic K-theory: the functors (A. Kuku).

Section 2D. Model Theoretic Algebra.
(see also Paul C. Eklof, Whitehead modules in section 3B)
Model theory for algebra (M. Prest).
Model theory and modules (M. Prest).

Section 3A. Commutative Rings and Algebras.
Monomial algebras and polyhedral geometry (R.H. Villareal).

Section 3B. Associative Rings and Algebras.
Whitehead modules (P.C. Eklof).
Flat covers (E.E. Enochs).
The Krull-Schmidt theorem (A. Facchini).
Coherent rings and annihilator conditions in matrix and polynomial rings (C. Faith).
Hamilton's quaternions (T.Y. Lam).
Group rings (S.K. Sehgal).
Semiregular, weakly regular and &pgr;-regular rings (A.A. Tuganbaev).
Max rings and V-rings (A.A. Tuganbaev).

Section 3C. Co-algebras.
Co-algebras (W. Michaelis).

Section 4A. Lattrices and Partially Ordered Sets.
Frames (A. Pultr).

Section 4D. Varieties of Algebras, Groups, ...
Quasivarieties (V.A. Artamonov).

Section 4E. Lie Algebras.
Free lie algebras (C. Reutenauer).

Section 4H. Rings and Algebras with Additional Structure.
Yangians and their applications (A.I. Molev).
Lambda-rings (F. Patras).

Section 5A. Groups and Semigroups.
Branch groups (L. Bartholdi. R. Grigorchuk. Z. Sunik).
Index.

Details

No. of pages:
1184
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 2003
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080532974

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Editors

M. Hazewinkel Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

CWI, Amsterdam, The Netherlands CWI, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.