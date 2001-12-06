Handbook of Agricultural Economics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444507280, 9780080885926

Handbook of Agricultural Economics, Volume 1A

1st Edition

Agricultural Production

Editors: Bruce L. Gardner Gordon C. Rausser
eBook ISBN: 9780080885926
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444507280
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 6th December 2001
Page Count: 836
Table of Contents

Volume 1A. Part 1: Agricultural Production. Production and supply (Y. Mundlak). Uncertainty, risk aversion, and risk management for agricultural producers (G. Moschini, D.A. Hennessy). Expectations, information and dynamics (M. Nerlove, D.A. Bessler). The agricultural innovation process: research and technology adoption in a changing agricultural sector (D. Sunding, D. Zilberman). Structural change in agricultural production: economics, technology and policy (J-P. Chavas). Land institutions and land markets (K. Deininger, G. Feder). Human capital: education and agriculture (W.E. Huffman). Women's roles in the agricultural household: bargaining and human capital investments (T.P. Schultz). Human capital: migration and rural population change (J.E. Taylor, P.L. Martin). Agricultural finance: credit, credit constraints, and consequences (P.J. Barry, L.J. Robison). Economic impacts of agricultural research and extension (R.E. Evenson). The agricultural producer: theory and statistical measurement [synthesis of 1A] (R.E. Just, R. Pope).

Description

This first volume of the "Handbook of Agricultural Economics" presents work on topics central to the economics of agriculture: the quantitative representation of technology; market expectations; household production behaviour; consumer behaviour with uncertain quality and safety of goods; and issues of imperfect competition in food marketing. Volume 1A treats issues in agricultural production, representing the consequences of decades of work deepening and widening the original focus of agricultural economics on farm management. In addition to the theory and estimation of production and supply behaviour in agriculture, chapters are devoted to topics on which major advancements have been made: technological change; returns to agricultural research; the industrial structure of agriculture, land institutions and markets; and human capital and finance. Two chapters are further specialized to rural labour and household issues: migration and the role of women in developing countries.

About the Editors

Bruce L. Gardner Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Maryland, College Park, MD, USA

Gordon C. Rausser Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, Berkeley, CA, USA

