Handbook of Adhesives and Sealants - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080445540, 9780080534091

Handbook of Adhesives and Sealants, Volume 1

1st Edition

Basic Concepts and High Tech Bonding

Authors: Philippe Cognard
eBook ISBN: 9780080534091
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080445540
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 14th July 2005
Page Count: 398
Table of Contents

General information, theory of bonding and sealing, design of bonding parts, technical characteristics, chemistry, types of adhesives, application, equipment, controls, standards etc. Industrial applications such as automotive, aeronautics, building and civil engineering, electronics, packaging, wood, furniture, metals, plastics and composites, textiles, footwear etc.

Description

Handbook of Adhesives and Sealants is the most comprehensive Adhesives and Sealants Handbook ever published, with the cooperation of around 35 authors from all over the world – each one a specialist in their field. It will include 80 chapters dealing with general information, theory of bonding and sealing, design of bonding parts, technical characteristics, chemistry, types of adhesives, application, equipment, controls, standards etc. Industrial applications such as automotive, aeronautics, building and civil engineering, electronics, packaging, wood, furniture, metals, plastics and composites, textiles, footwear etc.

Key Features

  • Over 1,000 real-life examples illustrate the do's and don'ts of using adhesives
  • Every scientific and technical issue concerning every chemical type in every industry
  • Designed to help solve problems quickly, the content is structured to allow readers to navigate this comprehensive resource in 4 different ways

Readership

Industrial users, designers, engineers and technicians in factories and laboratories; construction companies; commercial distributors; adhesive / sealant / equipment manufacturers and distributors; Universities, Professors, Students, Scientific and Technical Organisations; Chemical suppliers of raw materials for adhesive formulations.

About the Authors

Philippe Cognard Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Versailles, France

