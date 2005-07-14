Handbook of Adhesives and Sealants, Volume 1
1st Edition
Basic Concepts and High Tech Bonding
Table of Contents
General information, theory of bonding and sealing, design of bonding parts, technical characteristics, chemistry, types of adhesives, application, equipment, controls, standards etc. Industrial applications such as automotive, aeronautics, building and civil engineering, electronics, packaging, wood, furniture, metals, plastics and composites, textiles, footwear etc.
Description
Handbook of Adhesives and Sealants is the most comprehensive Adhesives and Sealants Handbook ever published, with the cooperation of around 35 authors from all over the world – each one a specialist in their field. It will include 80 chapters dealing with general information, theory of bonding and sealing, design of bonding parts, technical characteristics, chemistry, types of adhesives, application, equipment, controls, standards etc. Industrial applications such as automotive, aeronautics, building and civil engineering, electronics, packaging, wood, furniture, metals, plastics and composites, textiles, footwear etc.
Key Features
- Over 1,000 real-life examples illustrate the do's and don'ts of using adhesives
- Every scientific and technical issue concerning every chemical type in every industry
- Designed to help solve problems quickly, the content is structured to allow readers to navigate this comprehensive resource in 4 different ways
Readership
Industrial users, designers, engineers and technicians in factories and laboratories; construction companies; commercial distributors; adhesive / sealant / equipment manufacturers and distributors; Universities, Professors, Students, Scientific and Technical Organisations; Chemical suppliers of raw materials for adhesive formulations.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 398
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2005
- Published:
- 14th July 2005
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080534091
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080445540
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Philippe Cognard Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Versailles, France