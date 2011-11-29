Hand Transplantation, An Issue of Hand Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455779833, 9781455709304

Hand Transplantation, An Issue of Hand Clinics, Volume 27-4

1st Edition

Authors: Gerald Brandacher W. P. Andrew Lee
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455779833
eBook ISBN: 9781455709304
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 29th November 2011
Description

The History and Evolution of Hand Transplantation, World Experience After More Than a Decade of Clinical Hand Transplantation, How to Establish a Hand Transplant Program, Recipient Selection – Who is the Right Candidate for Hand Transplantation? Donor-related Issues in Hand Transplantation, Surgical and Technical Aspects of Hand Transplantation – Is it Just Another Replant? Functional Outcome After Hand Transplantation – What can be Achieved? Strategies to Enhance Nerve Regeneration, Immunosuppressive Protocols and Immunological Challenges Related to Hand Transplantation, Acute and Chronic Rejection in Hand Transplantation – What have we Learned? Favoring the Risk Benefit Balance for Hand Transplantation – The Pittsburgh Approach Ethical, Financial and Policy Considerations of Hand Transplantation

About the Authors

Gerald Brandacher Author

Department of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

W. P. Andrew Lee Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery, Chief, Division of Plastic Surgery, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Pittsburgh, PA

