Hand Transplantation, An Issue of Hand Clinics, Volume 27-4
1st Edition
Description
The History and Evolution of Hand Transplantation, World Experience After More Than a Decade of Clinical Hand Transplantation, How to Establish a Hand Transplant Program, Recipient Selection – Who is the Right Candidate for Hand Transplantation? Donor-related Issues in Hand Transplantation, Surgical and Technical Aspects of Hand Transplantation – Is it Just Another Replant? Functional Outcome After Hand Transplantation – What can be Achieved? Strategies to Enhance Nerve Regeneration, Immunosuppressive Protocols and Immunological Challenges Related to Hand Transplantation, Acute and Chronic Rejection in Hand Transplantation – What have we Learned? Favoring the Risk Benefit Balance for Hand Transplantation – The Pittsburgh Approach Ethical, Financial and Policy Considerations of Hand Transplantation
Gerald Brandacher Author
Department of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
W. P. Andrew Lee Author
Professor of Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery, Chief, Division of Plastic Surgery, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Pittsburgh, PA