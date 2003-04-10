Hallucinogens
1st Edition
A Forensic Drug Handbook
Description
Hallucinogens: A Forensic Drug Handbook is a comprehensive reference for everyone involved in the identification, investigation, and forensic analysis of hallucinogenic drugs. The text begins with a review of the history of these drugs and their abuse, and then takes an in-depth look at the many different types of hallucinogens, their chemical make-up, how they affect users, how they are manufactured and distributed, and how they can be detected and analyzed.
Hallucinogens covers the most commonly abused drugs such as LSD, MDMA ("Ecstasy"), and PCP ("Angel Dust"), as well as many lesser-known chemical substances that cause similar effects. Chapters have been contributed by leading analysts and investigators around the world, and are highlighted with numerous illustrations. This unique handbook will serve is a cross-disciplinary source of information for forensic toxicologists, law enforcement officers, and others involved in the fight against drugs.
Key Features
- Brings together comprehensive information on hallucinogenic drugs in one convenient source
- Covers everything from abuse of these drugs to pharmacology, effects, forms, manufacturing methods, distribution, and forensic analysis
- Contains numerous illustrations, chemical structures, and analytic spectra for each drug
- Includes contributions from many of the world's leading investigators and analysts
Readership
Forensic scientists, forensic toxicologists, pharmacologists, forensic nurses and clinicians, pathologists, law enforcement investigators, crime scene specialists, lawyers, addiction and rehabilitation specialists, psychologists, and psychiatrists.
Table of Contents
PREFACE vii ABOUT THE AUTHORS ix CHAPTER 1 HISTORY OF THE PSYCHEDELIC EXPERIENCE 1.0 ORIGIN 1.1 IDENTIFYING NATURAL SOURCES OF DRUGS AND THEIR ACTIVE CONSTITUENTS 1.2 WHAT WE HAVE NOT INCLUDED HERE 1.3 PSYCHEDELIC PLANTS 1.4 "MAGIC" MUSHROOMS 1.5 PEYOTE 1.6 OTHERS 1.7 ANIMAL-DERIVED HALLUCINOGENS 1.8 SOCIAL AND LEGAL CONSIDERATIONS 1.8 REFERENCES 31 CHAPTER 2 OCCURRENCES AND FORMS OF THE HALLUCINOGENS 2.0 INTRODUCTION 1.8 PART I: LSD: 2.1 LSD AND RELATED ANALOGS 2.2 FORMS OF THE DRUG 1.8 PART II: INDOLALKYLAMINES 2.3 PSILOCYBIN, BUFONTENINE AND OTHER SUBSTITUTED TRYPTAMINES 2.4 FORMS OF THE DRUGS 1.8 PART III: HALLUCINOGENIC PHENETHYLAMINES 2.5 MESCALINE/PEYOTE 2.6 MDA/MDMA 2.7 NEXUS (2-CB), STP, DOB, TMA 1.8 PART IV: PCP, PCP ANALOGS, AND KETAMINE 2.8 PCP AND KETAMINE 1.8 PART V: OTHERS 2.9 â-CARBOLINES 1.8 ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS 1.8 REFERENCES CHAPTER 3 BASIC PHARMACOLOGY AND EFFECTS 3.0 INTRODUCTION: WHAT ARE THE HALLUCINOGENIC DRUGS? 3.1 THE PHENETHYLAMINES 3.2 THE TRYPTAMINES 3.3 SIGNIFICANT OTHERS 3.4 FEDERAL US DRUG LAW 1.8 REFERNCES CHAPTER 4 METHODS OF ILLICIT MANUFACTURE 4.0 INTRODUCTION 4.1 ILLICIT MANUFACTURE 4.2 WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION 4.3 LAW ENFORCEMENT: AN INTERVIEW WITH AN LSD CLANDESTINE CHEMIST 1.8 ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS 1.8 REFERNCES 182 CHAPTER 5 ANALYSIS OF THE HALLUCINOGENS PART I: INFRARED SPECTROSCOPY: 5.0 THEORETICAL BASIS 5.1 INFRARED SPECTROMETER INSTRUMENTATION 5.2 INFRARED SPECTROSCOPY OF LSD 5.3 INFRARED SPECTROSCOPY OF PHENYLALKYLAMINES 5.4 INFRARED SPECTROSCOPY OF PHENCYCLIDINE AND ANALOGUES 5.5 INFRARED SPECTROSCOPY OF TRYPTAMINES 5.6 FURTHER READING PART II: MASS SPECTROMETRY: 5.7 THEORETICAL BASIS 5.8 MASS SPECTROMETRY OF LSD 5.9 MASS SPECTROMETRY OF PHENYLALKYLAMINES 5.10 MASS SPECTROMETRY OF PHENCYCLIDINE AND ANALOGUES 5.11 MASS SPECTROMETRY OF TRYPTAMINES 5.12 FURTHER READING PART III: NUCLEAR MAGNETIC RESONANCE SPECTROMETRY: 5.13 THEORETICAL BASIS 5.14 THE NMR EXPERIMENT 5.15 PHENCYCLIDINE AND RELATED SUBSTANCES 5.16 MDA AND ANALOGUES 5.17 ERGOT AND OTHER INDOLE ALKALOIDS 5.18 TRYPTAMINES 1.8 REFERENCES INDEX
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2003
- Published:
- 10th April 2003
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080507750
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124339514
About the Series Editor
Jay Siegel
Jay Siegel, PhD is retired Director of the Forensic and Investigative Sciences Program and Chair of the Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology at Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis. He was Director of the Forensic Science Program at Michigan State University for 25 years from 1980-2004 until his retirement as Professor Emeritus. Dr. Siegel is a Distinguished Member of the American Academy of Forensic Sciences and was named as Distinguished Alumni Scholar by his alma mater, George Washington University in 2011. He is co-editor of Forensic Science Policy and Management: An International Journal. He was a member of the National Academy of Sciences Forensic Science Committee from 2006-09.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Forensic and Investigative Sciences Program, Indiana University - Purdue University, Indianapolis, IN, USA
About the Editor
Richard Laing
Richard Laing is an Analytical Specialist with Health Canada's Drug Analysis Service Laboratory in Burnaby, BC and has an MSc specializing in the Mass Spectrometry and Nuclear Magnetic Resonance spectroscopy of natural products. He has spent the last twelve years working in clandestine laboratory investigations and is recognized as a leading Canadian expert in this field. His experience and seizure of clandestine laboratories transcends many drug types including Methamphetamine, Ecstasy, LSD, and Psilocybin production. Richard is a member on the International forensic drug standard setting committee SWGDrug. Richard also is a faculty member at the British Columbia Institute of Technology in the Faculty of Forensic Science.
Affiliations and Expertise
Drug Analysis Service, Health Canada, Burnaby, British Columbia
Reviews
...readers with strong backgrounds will find a wealth of information... ...the use of high quality paper enhances the quality of the numerous illustrations, particularly the color photos of substances discussed within. Throughout, the content is well referenced. These qualities will make the book interesting to individuals with a strong background in chemistry and an understanding of physiologic processes. - CHOICE